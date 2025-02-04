News 9

Hong testifies on arrest order

입력 2025.02.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, who has claimed that President Yoon directly ordered the arrest of politicians, testified today (2.4) with the same intent.

However, former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, a key figure in revealing the allegations surrounding the arrest team, mostly refused to answer questions and raised doubts about Hong's testimony.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

On the day of the emergency martial law, former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won testified that he heard from President Yoon Suk Yeol, "Arrest them all and clean everything up."

He appeared as a witness at the Constitutional Court and reiterated the same point.

[Hong Jang-won/Former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service: "(Is your position unchanged regarding receiving direct orders from the President to operate the arrest team?) Yes, it remains unchanged."]

Hong testified that, after hearing such words from the President, he called former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to receive and wrote down the arrest list.

However, former Commander Yeo claimed that while they did have a conversation, he does not remember the exact details.

He also raised doubts about Hong's statement, saying, "Hong claimed in an interview that he said 'the arrest team is out' around 10:40 PM on the night of the martial law, but the average deployment time for counterintelligence agents is 2 hours later, at 1 AM."

When asked specific questions about the operation of the arrest team, such as whether he received a list of 14 arrests from former Minister Kim, he stated that he would contest it in a criminal trial and did not answer.

However, he acknowledged that immediately after the martial law was declared, he provided a specific list to the police and requested location verification.

The prosecution's investigation concluded that former Commander Yeo requested Police Chief Cho Ji-ho to have the police confirm the locations of about ten people including Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik, and Han Dong-hoon, but Yeo stated, "There was an oral list, but some of the memories of Chief Cho and mine differ," suggesting that it should be clarified in a criminal trial.

Former Commander Yeo stated that he answered sincerely to the investigative agency and that some records were well kept, but he refused to answer many questions regarding the content he had already testified to in the prosecution.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

