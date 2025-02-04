Severe cold wave grips S. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (2.4), the perceived temperature in Seoul dropped to minus 19 degrees Celsius, as a severe cold wave swept across the nation.



However, the cold wave is just beginning.



The cold wave that will continue throughout this week is reported by meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



Commuters on their way to work were huddled against the cold.



The morning temperature in Seoul plummeted to minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, with the perceived temperature dropping even lower to nearly minus 19 degrees.



[Kang Min-gu/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "It feels much colder than what was forecasted today. The weather that I actually feel is much colder."]



Due to the severe cold, even the water flowing from the dam has frozen, and nearby rivers have turned into ice.



Morning temperatures in inland areas plunged to around minus 20 degrees.



Even during the day, cold winds from the north caused daytime temperatures to drop nearly 5 degrees compared to yesterday, making it cold all day long.



The banks of the Han River were frozen in many places, and icicles formed on tree branches.



A cold wave warning was issued for the northeastern part of Seoul for the first time this year, and cold wave advisories have been expanded and strengthened across most regions of the country.



[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As cold air remains in the upper atmosphere, morning temperatures in most regions of the country will drop below minus 10 degrees until Feb. 6 (the day after tomorrow). For the time being, many places will record daytime temperatures in the negative range."]



Tomorrow (2.5), morning temperatures are expected to be similar to or lower than today, with Seoul at minus 12 degrees and Cheorwon at minus 17 degrees.



The Meteorological Administration forecasts that temperatures will return to normal levels around the middle of next week.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



