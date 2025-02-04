Heavy snowfall hits Honam region

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Heavy snowfall is once again hitting the Honam region, which experienced a blizzard during the Lunar New Year holiday.



It is forecasted that up to 20 centimeters of snow will fall by the day after tomorrow (2.6).



Let's go to Jeonbuk.



Reporter Ahn Seung-gil! You mentioned that there are particular concerns for early tomorrow morning (2.5).



[Report]



Yes, this is Jeongeup, Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow warning has been issued.



Today (2.4), thick snow has been falling all day long.



In areas where no one has walked, snow has piled up thickly.



Although snow has been cleared from both sides of the road, vehicles are struggling to gain speed as the snowfall continues.



Currently, a heavy snow warning is in effect for Gochang, Buan, Sunchang, and Jeongeup in Jeonbuk, and a heavy snow advisory has been issued for about ten cities and counties in the Honam region.



The snow is currently concentrated in some areas of the west coast and inland Honam.



So far, more than 20 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Bokheung-myeon, Sunchang-gun in Jeonbuk and over 10 centimeters has fallen in Jeongeup and Jangseong, Jeonnam.



In particular, strong snowfall of 3 to 5 centimeters per hour is expected in some areas early tomorrow morning, so special preparations are necessary.



During the Lunar New Year holiday, heavy snowfall caused over 20 livestock barns and greenhouses to collapse in Jeonbuk.



This snowfall is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.



The expected snowfall amounts are 5 to 15 centimeters in the western coast and southern inland of Jeonbuk, and over 20 centimeters in some areas.



In the eastern region of Jeonnam, an additional 3 to 10 centimeters of snow is expected.



With heavy snow, a cold wave warning has also been issued, raising concerns that the fallen snow may freeze immediately, and with strong wind advisories in effect, thorough preparations against facility collapses are necessary.



This has been Ahn Seung-gil from Jeongeup, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!