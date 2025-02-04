News 9

Heavy snowfall hits Honam region

입력 2025.02.04 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall is once again hitting the Honam region, which experienced a blizzard during the Lunar New Year holiday.

It is forecasted that up to 20 centimeters of snow will fall by the day after tomorrow (2.6).

Let's go to Jeonbuk.

Reporter Ahn Seung-gil! You mentioned that there are particular concerns for early tomorrow morning (2.5).

[Report]

Yes, this is Jeongeup, Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow warning has been issued.

Today (2.4), thick snow has been falling all day long.

In areas where no one has walked, snow has piled up thickly.

Although snow has been cleared from both sides of the road, vehicles are struggling to gain speed as the snowfall continues.

Currently, a heavy snow warning is in effect for Gochang, Buan, Sunchang, and Jeongeup in Jeonbuk, and a heavy snow advisory has been issued for about ten cities and counties in the Honam region.

The snow is currently concentrated in some areas of the west coast and inland Honam.

So far, more than 20 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Bokheung-myeon, Sunchang-gun in Jeonbuk and over 10 centimeters has fallen in Jeongeup and Jangseong, Jeonnam.

In particular, strong snowfall of 3 to 5 centimeters per hour is expected in some areas early tomorrow morning, so special preparations are necessary.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, heavy snowfall caused over 20 livestock barns and greenhouses to collapse in Jeonbuk.

This snowfall is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

The expected snowfall amounts are 5 to 15 centimeters in the western coast and southern inland of Jeonbuk, and over 20 centimeters in some areas.

In the eastern region of Jeonnam, an additional 3 to 10 centimeters of snow is expected.

With heavy snow, a cold wave warning has also been issued, raising concerns that the fallen snow may freeze immediately, and with strong wind advisories in effect, thorough preparations against facility collapses are necessary.

This has been Ahn Seung-gil from Jeongeup, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snowfall hits Honam region
    • 입력 2025-02-04 23:57:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall is once again hitting the Honam region, which experienced a blizzard during the Lunar New Year holiday.

It is forecasted that up to 20 centimeters of snow will fall by the day after tomorrow (2.6).

Let's go to Jeonbuk.

Reporter Ahn Seung-gil! You mentioned that there are particular concerns for early tomorrow morning (2.5).

[Report]

Yes, this is Jeongeup, Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow warning has been issued.

Today (2.4), thick snow has been falling all day long.

In areas where no one has walked, snow has piled up thickly.

Although snow has been cleared from both sides of the road, vehicles are struggling to gain speed as the snowfall continues.

Currently, a heavy snow warning is in effect for Gochang, Buan, Sunchang, and Jeongeup in Jeonbuk, and a heavy snow advisory has been issued for about ten cities and counties in the Honam region.

The snow is currently concentrated in some areas of the west coast and inland Honam.

So far, more than 20 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Bokheung-myeon, Sunchang-gun in Jeonbuk and over 10 centimeters has fallen in Jeongeup and Jangseong, Jeonnam.

In particular, strong snowfall of 3 to 5 centimeters per hour is expected in some areas early tomorrow morning, so special preparations are necessary.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, heavy snowfall caused over 20 livestock barns and greenhouses to collapse in Jeonbuk.

This snowfall is expected to continue until tomorrow morning.

The expected snowfall amounts are 5 to 15 centimeters in the western coast and southern inland of Jeonbuk, and over 20 centimeters in some areas.

In the eastern region of Jeonnam, an additional 3 to 10 centimeters of snow is expected.

With heavy snow, a cold wave warning has also been issued, raising concerns that the fallen snow may freeze immediately, and with strong wind advisories in effect, thorough preparations against facility collapses are necessary.

This has been Ahn Seung-gil from Jeongeup, KBS News.
안승길
안승길 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.