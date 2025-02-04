Kwak sticks to his testimony

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (2.4), there was a hearing of the National Assembly's special committee on the investigation of insurrection charges.



Former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun appeared as a witness and repeatedly refuted the claim made by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun that he instructed to pull out agents who were not members of the National Assembly.



The ruling party raised suspicions that former Chief Kwak was coerced by Democratic Party members.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Two days after the emergency martial law was lifted, former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun met with Democratic Party members.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief/Dec. 6, 2024: "There was an instruction to pull out the 'personnel' or 'agents' inside the National Assembly. (Members of the National Assembly?) Yes. (To pull out the members of the National Assembly in the main assembly hall?) Yes, that was the instruction."]



Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed that it was about pulling out military personnel who were not members of the National Assembly.



[Song Jin-ho/President Yoon's attorney/Jan. 23: "'To pull out the 'agents' was transformed into a request to pull out the 'members' by Congressman Kim Byeong-joo, right?"]



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister: "Yes, that's correct."]



Former Chief Kwak directly refuted the former Minister's claims during today's hearing.



He stated that he used both terms personnel and agents but they all meant members of the National Assembly.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I was talking about the issue of pulling out the 707 Special Mission Team leader and the 707 operation agents, and at the end, Congressman Kim Byeong-joo asked, 'Does that mean to pull out the members of the National Assembly?'"]



He stated that there were no agents to be withdrawn from the National Assembly at that time.



[Choo Mi-ae/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "Was the main hall occupied only by National Assembly members, or were there any operation team (agents) inside as well?"]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "They were not inside."]



He also testified again that President Yoon directly instructed him.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "The President directly told me via a secure phone, 'It seems that the quorum is not being met yet. Quickly break down the door of the National Assembly and enter..."]



The People Power Party raised suspicions of changing statements, claiming that there were reports that former Chief Kwak was coerced by the Democratic Party.



[Lim Jong-deuk/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/People Power Party: "Was there a conversation about recommending you as a whistleblower? Didn't the Democratic Party's experts and members come in?"]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I stated that I spoke according to my own will."]



The Democratic Party demanded an apology, calling the remarks an insult to the military, leading to heated exchanges during the process.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



