News 9

Kwak sticks to his testimony

입력 2025.02.04 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (2.4), there was a hearing of the National Assembly's special committee on the investigation of insurrection charges.

Former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun appeared as a witness and repeatedly refuted the claim made by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun that he instructed to pull out agents who were not members of the National Assembly.

The ruling party raised suspicions that former Chief Kwak was coerced by Democratic Party members.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Two days after the emergency martial law was lifted, former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun met with Democratic Party members.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief/Dec. 6, 2024: "There was an instruction to pull out the 'personnel' or 'agents' inside the National Assembly. (Members of the National Assembly?) Yes. (To pull out the members of the National Assembly in the main assembly hall?) Yes, that was the instruction."]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed that it was about pulling out military personnel who were not members of the National Assembly.

[Song Jin-ho/President Yoon's attorney/Jan. 23: "'To pull out the 'agents' was transformed into a request to pull out the 'members' by Congressman Kim Byeong-joo, right?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister: "Yes, that's correct."]

Former Chief Kwak directly refuted the former Minister's claims during today's hearing.

He stated that he used both terms personnel and agents but they all meant members of the National Assembly.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I was talking about the issue of pulling out the 707 Special Mission Team leader and the 707 operation agents, and at the end, Congressman Kim Byeong-joo asked, 'Does that mean to pull out the members of the National Assembly?'"]

He stated that there were no agents to be withdrawn from the National Assembly at that time.

[Choo Mi-ae/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "Was the main hall occupied only by National Assembly members, or were there any operation team (agents) inside as well?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "They were not inside."]

He also testified again that President Yoon directly instructed him.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "The President directly told me via a secure phone, 'It seems that the quorum is not being met yet. Quickly break down the door of the National Assembly and enter..."]

The People Power Party raised suspicions of changing statements, claiming that there were reports that former Chief Kwak was coerced by the Democratic Party.

[Lim Jong-deuk/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/People Power Party: "Was there a conversation about recommending you as a whistleblower? Didn't the Democratic Party's experts and members come in?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I stated that I spoke according to my own will."]

The Democratic Party demanded an apology, calling the remarks an insult to the military, leading to heated exchanges during the process.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kwak sticks to his testimony
    • 입력 2025-02-04 23:57:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (2.4), there was a hearing of the National Assembly's special committee on the investigation of insurrection charges.

Former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun appeared as a witness and repeatedly refuted the claim made by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun that he instructed to pull out agents who were not members of the National Assembly.

The ruling party raised suspicions that former Chief Kwak was coerced by Democratic Party members.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Two days after the emergency martial law was lifted, former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun met with Democratic Party members.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief/Dec. 6, 2024: "There was an instruction to pull out the 'personnel' or 'agents' inside the National Assembly. (Members of the National Assembly?) Yes. (To pull out the members of the National Assembly in the main assembly hall?) Yes, that was the instruction."]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun claimed that it was about pulling out military personnel who were not members of the National Assembly.

[Song Jin-ho/President Yoon's attorney/Jan. 23: "'To pull out the 'agents' was transformed into a request to pull out the 'members' by Congressman Kim Byeong-joo, right?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister: "Yes, that's correct."]

Former Chief Kwak directly refuted the former Minister's claims during today's hearing.

He stated that he used both terms personnel and agents but they all meant members of the National Assembly.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I was talking about the issue of pulling out the 707 Special Mission Team leader and the 707 operation agents, and at the end, Congressman Kim Byeong-joo asked, 'Does that mean to pull out the members of the National Assembly?'"]

He stated that there were no agents to be withdrawn from the National Assembly at that time.

[Choo Mi-ae/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/Democratic Party: "Was the main hall occupied only by National Assembly members, or were there any operation team (agents) inside as well?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "They were not inside."]

He also testified again that President Yoon directly instructed him.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "The President directly told me via a secure phone, 'It seems that the quorum is not being met yet. Quickly break down the door of the National Assembly and enter..."]

The People Power Party raised suspicions of changing statements, claiming that there were reports that former Chief Kwak was coerced by the Democratic Party.

[Lim Jong-deuk/Member of the National Assembly's Special Investigation Committee/People Power Party: "Was there a conversation about recommending you as a whistleblower? Didn't the Democratic Party's experts and members come in?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I stated that I spoke according to my own will."]

The Democratic Party demanded an apology, calling the remarks an insult to the military, leading to heated exchanges during the process.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.