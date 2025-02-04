Parties clash over chips law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the urgent race for artificial intelligence, our political circles have agreed to process the Semiconductor Special Act in this month's extraordinary session.



They will concentrate on discussing it as well as the supplementary budget issue during the inter-party council early next week.



The key is how to resolve the exception to the 52-hour workweek.



Reporter Lee Yejin has the details.



[Report]



The government and the People Power Party have urgently called for the introduction of exceptions to the 52-hour workweek system to strengthen the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry.



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "To gain an advantage in the time-sensitive technology competition, research and development personnel need to work flexibly without the constraints of time...."]



The PPP is saying that while Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung showed a progressive stance on applying exceptions to the 52-hour workweek yesterday (2.3), that isn't enough.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If Representative Lee Jae-myung has any sincerity, the semiconductor law must be processed in February."]



The Democratic Party agrees on the necessity of supporting the semiconductor industry but urged the ruling party to cooperate in processing it in the February National Assembly.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The People Power Party should not obstruct and is urged to engage in bipartisan cooperation."]



However, they maintain that it is difficult to immediately reconcile the differences between the industry and labor sectors regarding the exclusion of working hours.



[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "The Semiconductor Special Act has not progressed due to the debate over the exclusion of working hours. We need to take a little more time to discuss...."]



Within the Democratic Party, they are also considering including a special extension work permit system in the semiconductor law, which would allow for additional extended work with the consent of workers and approval from the Minister of Labor.



The People Power Party is pushing back, emphasizing that the industry's opinion on the Democratic Party's review plan is important, but insisted that the exclusion of the 52-hour workweek should take priority.



For now, the government and the representatives of both parties have decided to focus on discussing this issue in a four-party meeting early next week.



A tense battle is expected between the ruling and opposition parties over the contentious semiconductor law and the supplementary budget, as they compete for the initiative in processing livelihood-related bills.



This is KBS News, Lee Yejin.



