News 9

Canada reacts to U.S. tariff delay

입력 2025.02.04 (23:57)

[Anchor]

As you have seen, while the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico has been postponed, the tension remains high.

Let's connect with our correspondent to find out the local atmosphere in Canada.

Reporter Park Il-jung, the tariffs that the U.S. was set to impose have been unexpectedly suspended.

What is the local reaction in Canada?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in Toronto, Canada.

As the economic capital of Canada, this place is particularly sensitive to tariff issues.

For now, there is a sense of relief from having gained 30 days, but since the fire has not been completely extinguished, distrust and dissatisfaction towards the Trump administration still seem to persist.

A boycott movement against American products has already begun in Canada.

I spoke to citizens about their reactions after the postponement of the tariffs at the scene.

This is a liquor store in downtown Toronto.

They had planned to remove American-made alcohol from the shelves as soon as the tariffs were implemented.

[Liquor store employee: "I just heard about it yesterday so I don't know exactly which way it's going."]

The movement to purchase Canadian products among citizens has already heated up.

People are opting for Spanish orange juice instead of American, or changing long-standing habits to look for other fruit juices.

[Emily/Toronto citizen: "I do buy Canadian products, but usually I don't check every product. But now I'll take a closer look."]

Even though the tariffs have been postponed, I met citizens who find it hard to trust the unpredictable Trump.

[Belinda/Toronto citizen: "No, I'm not going to change my mind. He is a mean spirited person and if he changes his mind now, he will change it again too. So you cannot trust him."]

When asked if Canada and the U.S. are the closest allies, some citizens responded that they were allies in the past.

This shows how much President Trump's tariff pressure is shaking the fundamental thoughts of the Canadian people.

This has been a report from Toronto.

많이 본 뉴스

