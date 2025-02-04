News 9

24-hour cold weather shelters

[Anchor]

As the cold wave continues for an extended period, you must be careful to avoid any damage.

It is also important to note that cold wave shelters equipped with warming supplies and rest facilities are operating 24 hours a day.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

In a small room village facility in Seoul, people dressed in thick winter clothing are bustling about.

This place, called the 'Warmth Warehouse,' distributes food and daily necessities obtained through donations to nearby residents.

["Is this worn on top and bottom? (Yes. There are both top and bottom. It's fleece.)"]

With the extreme cold, the demand for winter supplies has significantly increased.

Various items are prepared, from weather strips to block the biting wind, to thermal underwear, electric blankets, and comforters.

[Choi Young-min/Director of the Dongdaemun Small Room Counseling Center: "We received about 300 thick blankets. Some residents already have them, so I think about 200 have gone out this year."]

As the perceived temperature drops to nearly minus 20 degrees, some metropolitan governments in Seoul, and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces have also activated 24-hour emergency duty.

'Cold Wave Shelters,' which used to open only during business hours at local government offices, are now open 24 hours a day.

There are over 50,000 such shelters nationwide, and they will be converted into evacuation centers when a cold wave warning is issued.

Residents wishing to use these shelters can check specific information through their local government websites.

[Jung Hyung-cheol/Director of Disaster Safety Prevention, Seoul City: "We are staffing the shelters around the clock to ensure they can be used safely and comfortably at night."]

Today (2.4), a 'pipe freeze warning' has been issued in Seoul, with 14 reports of frozen water meters coming in one after another.

There were also 6 cases reported in Chungbuk Province and 4 in Gangwon Province.

During such cold waves, it is advised to leave the tap water running slightly at night or when going out to prevent water meter freezing incidents.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

