Heavy snow warning issued again

The Honam region, which has been experiencing heavy snowfall, is facing significant damage.



Flight and ferry operations have been disrupted, and accidents on snowy roads have occurred one after another.



Residents are anxiously concerned that facilities might collapse.



Reporter Kim Hyun-joo has the details.



[Report]



A livestock barn that collapsed due to heavy snow during the last Lunar New Year holiday is currently undergoing restoration work with the help of an excavator.



However, with news that up to 20 centimeters of snow is expected to fall in Jeonbuk Province, concerns are rising.



[Livestock farmer/voice altered: "We can't let this all collapse again. It must not collapse."]



Farmers are unable to leave the vicinity of their greenhouses due to the incessant snowfall.



[Im Suk-joo/greenhouse farmer: "I keep checking for any damage from the snow, and especially since it has been snowing heavily lately, I can't sleep at night."]



Traffic accidents have been frequent on snowy roads.



On the Gochang West Coast Expressway, a collision between a passenger car and a cargo truck injured two people.



T he fire departments in Gwangju, Jeonnam, and Jeonbuk provinces received over 30 reports of damage, including an accident in Jangheung, where a passenger car skidded, overturned, and trapped the driver inside.



Additionally, 16 mountain roads have been closed, including those in Mt. Deogyusan and Mt. Jirisan.



Access to some national parks, including Mt. Mudeungsan, Mt. Wolchulsan, and Mt. Jirisan, has also been restricted.



[Lee Jong-chan/Director of Natural Disaster Division, Jeonbuk Province: "We have closed the national parks and are controlling roads in four areas, including the Jirisan region."]



Flights and sea routes have also been disrupted.



At three airports in the Honam region, over 40 flights have been canceled or delayed, and more than 60 ferries on 50 routes connecting the southwestern islands have also been suspended.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-joo.



