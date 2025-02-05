News 9

U.S. levies 10% tariff on China

입력 2025.02.05 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Donald Trump has begun imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products exported to the United States, as he had previously announced.

China, seemingly expecting this move, immediately retaliated, but left room for negotiation.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Just hours before the announced tariff was set to take effect, President Trump stated he would communicate with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there was no news of a call or any reversal.

As a result, at midnight on February 4th, U.S. time, an additional 10% tariff began to apply to Chinese products, on top of the existing average tariff of 20%.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "That was just an opening salvo. If we can't make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial."]

China immediately responded with retaliatory measures.

It imposed additional tariffs of 10 to 15% on U.S. crude oil and coal, and decided to control the export of key minerals, such as tungsten, to industries like electronics and aerospace, which are highly dependent on China.

China also initiated sanctions against U.S. companies, including an investigation into Google for antitrust violations.

[China CCTV News: "China has filed a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement body against the U.S. tariff measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."]

China's recent actions are assessed as being prepared with selected targets and means to inflict substantial damage on the U.S.

Internally, China emphasizes that the share of U.S. exports has decreased to about 15% of its total exports, and that any impact can be offset by trade with other countries.

China has postponed the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products to February 10th, rather than implementing them immediately.

Since a call between the leaders is also anticipated, this is interpreted as leaving the door open for negotiations.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. levies 10% tariff on China
    • 입력 2025-02-05 00:18:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Donald Trump has begun imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products exported to the United States, as he had previously announced.

China, seemingly expecting this move, immediately retaliated, but left room for negotiation.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Just hours before the announced tariff was set to take effect, President Trump stated he would communicate with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there was no news of a call or any reversal.

As a result, at midnight on February 4th, U.S. time, an additional 10% tariff began to apply to Chinese products, on top of the existing average tariff of 20%.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "That was just an opening salvo. If we can't make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial."]

China immediately responded with retaliatory measures.

It imposed additional tariffs of 10 to 15% on U.S. crude oil and coal, and decided to control the export of key minerals, such as tungsten, to industries like electronics and aerospace, which are highly dependent on China.

China also initiated sanctions against U.S. companies, including an investigation into Google for antitrust violations.

[China CCTV News: "China has filed a complaint with the WTO dispute settlement body against the U.S. tariff measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests."]

China's recent actions are assessed as being prepared with selected targets and means to inflict substantial damage on the U.S.

Internally, China emphasizes that the share of U.S. exports has decreased to about 15% of its total exports, and that any impact can be offset by trade with other countries.

China has postponed the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products to February 10th, rather than implementing them immediately.

Since a call between the leaders is also anticipated, this is interpreted as leaving the door open for negotiations.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.