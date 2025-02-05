News 9

U.S. delays tariffs on Canada, Mexico

입력 2025.02.05 (00:18)

[Anchor]

Unlike China, the United States has decided to postpone the implementation of a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico for 30 days.

This is because both countries promised to take extraordinary measures to prevent the influx of drugs and illegal immigrants into the United States, as requested by President Trump.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

Under the threat of a high 25% tariff, Mexico and Canada have accepted the demands of the United States.

In exchange for their promise to block illegal immigration and the zombie drug fentanyl, the imposition of tariffs has been postponed for one month.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "So the call with Mexico went very well in the sense that they're very strong now at the border. They're going to put soldiers there."]

Mexico has decided to send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border to crack down on drugs and illegal immigrants.

In addition, Canada has promised to appoint a minister to address drug issues, invest $1.3 billion in border security, and designate drug crime organizations as terrorists.

A White House spokesperson, seemingly encouraged, stated in a CNN interview, "Canada is bending the knee, just like Mexico."

The United States, Canada, and Mexico plan to conduct tariff negotiations while checking the implementation of promises and enforcement results over the next month.

[Claudia Sheinbaum/Mexican President: "It is very important that tariffs have been postponed to recognize the importance of the U.S.-Central American Free Trade Agreement and to allow for related negotiations."]

With the postponement of the tariffs, American consumers have been able to worry a little less about the recent surge in grocery prices.

[Walter Sentyrz/Grocery Store Owner: "We only get between 5 or 10% of what we ordered. I've never seen it like that before."]

However, this decision to postpone tariffs is only a temporary measure, and tariffs on the European Union are also anticipated, so the tension of a trade war remains.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

