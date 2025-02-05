News 9

Trump's art of the deal in tariff war

2025.02.05

[Anchor]

This is a book written by President Trump of the United States during his time as a real estate developer in 1987.

The title is 'The Art of the Deal'.

While there were controversies over Trump's self-praise and ghostwriting, the 11 principles of negotiation he outlined as a businessman are worth noting.

Let's take a look at a few.

'Use leverage' means to take full advantage of what harms the other party or what they fear.

'Make business a fun game' likely means to find true enjoyment in the act of negotiating itself.

We can glimpse Trump's unique tactics that shock the world and apply pressure until he gets what he wants.

As Trump has just fired the first shot in his tariff war, Europe has been identified as the next target. Our Washington correspondent, Kim Kyung-soo, analyzes how this will unfold.

[Report]

It is too early to evaluate who the final winner of this negotiation will be, but there is no local media that sees Trump as the loser.

By simply postponing the previously announced tariffs, the U.S. has achieved the result of strengthening its southern and northern borders.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "So, the Wall Street Journal is wrong because, very simply, every single country that you're writing about right now is dying to make a deal."]

In a situation where prices are fluctuating in the U.S., Trump has also bought time to prepare for future tariff wars.

Having confirmed that he can achieve desired results through brinkmanship tactics, Trump's tariff policy may become bolder and more proactive in the future.

His fundamental plan to use tariffs to solve the trade deficit and encourage factories to be built in the U.S. remains unchanged.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Inauguration speech in Jan.: "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will teriff and tax foreign countries to enrich out citizens."]

Regarding Europe, which Trump has identified as his next target, it seems he will use tariffs to pressure for increased NATO defense spending and deregulation of American companies.

European Union leaders have convened for an emergency meeting, appearing anxious about whether to negotiate or retaliate.

President Trump, who shows that there are no exceptions even for allies, is also speculated to threaten South Korea with tariffs to increase defense cost-sharing and attract investment.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

김경수
김경수 기자

