Surge in improper bank loans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While banks are achieving record profits, it is also important to note that financial accidents have been equally numerous.



Woori Bank, which involved its chairman, and both Kookmin Bank and Nonghyup have also been found to have engaged in large-scale improper loans.



Next, we have reporter Park Chan.



[Report]



"Son's brother-in-law and his wife were allowed to take out improper loans."



Former Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung has ultimately been indicted without detention on charges of breach of trust.



[Son Tae-seung/Former Chairman of Woori Financial Group/Dec. 2024: "(Do you admit to directly instructing or condoning the improper loans?) ……."]



Woori Bank lent 73 billion won in operating funds to Son's brother-in-law and his wife, as well as business partners.



Over four years, loans were made more than ten times, and the review process was absurdly inadequate.



Bad checks were accepted as supporting documents, and forged contracts were not filtered out.



The head of the department that led the loan operations even re-employed at the company of Son's brother-in-law.



[Kim ○○/Brother-in-law of former chairman Son/Sept. 2024: "(Do you admit to the illegal loan allegations?) …… ."]



When the leadership is corrupt, it trickles down to the rest.



A deputy president introduced a loan broker who was a personal acquaintance and facilitated improper loans, and a branch manager pressured loan review staff to approve 25 billion won in improper loans.



A total of 28 individuals, including the chairman, were involved in improper loans amounting to over 230 billion won.



Despite this, the disciplinary regulations were relaxed, and improper loans exceeding 1 billion won were treated as minor disciplinary cases.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service: "The decision-making system centered around the holding company chairman is solid, and a conformist organizational culture is prevalent, making it difficult for internal controls and checks to function properly…."]



Kookmin Bank was also found to have engaged in improper loans amounting to over 89 billion won, while Nonghyup was involved in 64 billion won.



In both cases, there are indications that the involved employees received kickbacks.



Despite being among the leading banks in the country, this has resulted from significant loopholes in internal controls.



The Financial Supervisory Service has notified the investigative authorities of the related individuals, and in the case of Woori Bank, they are reviewing whether to hold the current management accountable, as improper loans continued even after their appointment.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!