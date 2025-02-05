N. Korean troops absent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Intelligence Service has stated that the North Korean troops deployed to Russia appear to not be participating in combat recently.



There are suggestions that they may be reorganizing their ranks while waiting for additional troops to be deployed.



This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.



[Report]



About 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in November last year have been stationed in the Kursk area of Russia and have been participating in combat.



Casualties have been reported, and recently, footage of captured North Korean soldiers was also released.



The NIS indicated that the deployed North Korean troops have not shown any signs of participating in combat since mid-December.



This appears to be due to the high number of casualties, but the exact situation is still being assessed.



The New York Times previously reported that the North Korean troops withdrew from the front lines after suffering significant losses and have not been seen for about two weeks.



The North Korean troops, who are not accustomed to modern warfare such as drone operations, have reportedly incurred over 3,000 casualties due to their so-called 'barehanded tactics' without proper equipment, according to the NIS.



However, it seems more likely that they are reorganizing their ranks while waiting for reinforcements rather than a complete withdrawal.



Ukrainian President Zelensky has stated that he has received information about the deployment of more than 20,000 additional North Korean troops.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff also recently analyzed that the North Korean troops' winter training looks different from the past, suggesting it could be training in preparation for deployment.



[Yang Wook/Research Fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "Given the war situation, it is quite predictable that the deployed (North Korean) units will suffer losses very quickly. It seems that North Korea was preparing to deploy second and third waves..."]



There are many forecasts that North Korea will continue to deploy troops to maintain close ties with Russia.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



