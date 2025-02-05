News 9

Healthcare reality in crisis

입력 2025.02.05 (01:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As we mark one year of conflict in the medical field, we will examine the crisis in healthcare through a series of reports.

Today (Feb.4) is World Cancer Day.

In South Korea, an average of 287 people per 100,000 are diagnosed with cancer, and 77 die from it.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death.

While we dream of conquering cancer, the reality of our healthcare system is dire.

The conflict began a year ago when the government announced an increase of 2,000 in medical school admissions.

About 12,000 residents have not returned, and medical students are continuing their leave of absence.

The impact of the healthcare gap has fallen squarely on patients.

There have been actual cases where cancer patients could not receive timely surgeries and ultimately died.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee investigated the state of the healthcare gap.

[Report]

Song Jeong-ah lost her father to lung cancer last September.

As the lung nodule grew, she sought treatment at a university hospital, but they were not accepting new patients.

[University Hospital Consultation Staff/Last June/Voice Altered: "Because of the resident strike, doctors are only seeing existing patients. We are not accepting new patients."]

She made an appointment at another hospital but had to wait five months.

Her father missed the opportunity for surgery.

[Song Jeong-ah/Family of Lung Cancer Patient: "If we could have received treatment at the hospital sooner, my father wouldn't have had to leave us so suddenly, unprepared, and we wouldn't have been unprepared either."]

In fact, the number of cancer surgeries at tertiary hospitals has decreased by 16% since the residents left, hitting new patients hard.

This man in his 30s, suffering from chronic pain, takes over 40 pills a day.

He has not received pain relief treatment for nearly a year, which he used to get every two weeks.

[Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Patient: "The professor is so busy with inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and surgeries that there’s no time to give me the injection. The have constant pain, as if my bones are being cut out, and it feels really tough."]

The Ministry of Health and Welfare explains that the number of surgeries at tertiary hospitals has recovered to 79% of pre-crisis levels.

However, the reality is that this is merely a temporary fix.

[Choi Jong-beom/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at Ajou University Hospital: "I go home to get some sleep, but then I get a call at 2:30 or 3 in the morning and have to come back in. I’m doing the work that used to be handled by five or six people, all by myself."]

For the past year, the conflict in the medical field has been a matter of life and death for patients with rare diseases and their families.

[Kim Jeong-ae/Parent of Rare Disease Patient: "I’ve felt that even if I shave my head and plead for my daughter’s life, it’s often useless. If I do my best and it still doesn’t work, I just think, let’s go to God, and I try to live with that mindset."]

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Healthcare reality in crisis
    • 입력 2025-02-05 01:35:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

As we mark one year of conflict in the medical field, we will examine the crisis in healthcare through a series of reports.

Today (Feb.4) is World Cancer Day.

In South Korea, an average of 287 people per 100,000 are diagnosed with cancer, and 77 die from it.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death.

While we dream of conquering cancer, the reality of our healthcare system is dire.

The conflict began a year ago when the government announced an increase of 2,000 in medical school admissions.

About 12,000 residents have not returned, and medical students are continuing their leave of absence.

The impact of the healthcare gap has fallen squarely on patients.

There have been actual cases where cancer patients could not receive timely surgeries and ultimately died.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee investigated the state of the healthcare gap.

[Report]

Song Jeong-ah lost her father to lung cancer last September.

As the lung nodule grew, she sought treatment at a university hospital, but they were not accepting new patients.

[University Hospital Consultation Staff/Last June/Voice Altered: "Because of the resident strike, doctors are only seeing existing patients. We are not accepting new patients."]

She made an appointment at another hospital but had to wait five months.

Her father missed the opportunity for surgery.

[Song Jeong-ah/Family of Lung Cancer Patient: "If we could have received treatment at the hospital sooner, my father wouldn't have had to leave us so suddenly, unprepared, and we wouldn't have been unprepared either."]

In fact, the number of cancer surgeries at tertiary hospitals has decreased by 16% since the residents left, hitting new patients hard.

This man in his 30s, suffering from chronic pain, takes over 40 pills a day.

He has not received pain relief treatment for nearly a year, which he used to get every two weeks.

[Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Patient: "The professor is so busy with inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and surgeries that there’s no time to give me the injection. The have constant pain, as if my bones are being cut out, and it feels really tough."]

The Ministry of Health and Welfare explains that the number of surgeries at tertiary hospitals has recovered to 79% of pre-crisis levels.

However, the reality is that this is merely a temporary fix.

[Choi Jong-beom/Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at Ajou University Hospital: "I go home to get some sleep, but then I get a call at 2:30 or 3 in the morning and have to come back in. I’m doing the work that used to be handled by five or six people, all by myself."]

For the past year, the conflict in the medical field has been a matter of life and death for patients with rare diseases and their families.

[Kim Jeong-ae/Parent of Rare Disease Patient: "I’ve felt that even if I shave my head and plead for my daughter’s life, it’s often useless. If I do my best and it still doesn’t work, I just think, let’s go to God, and I try to live with that mindset."]

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.