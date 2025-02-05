Team Korea heads to Harbin

동영상 고정 취소

At the Harbin Winter Asian Games, our athletes must overcome China's home advantage to maintain their goal of finishing second overall.



With the notorious foul player Fan Kexin and Lin Xiaojun, who has naturalized to China, starting their local adaptation training, fierce competition has already begun.



Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



Fan Kexin is known for her bad tactics, such as trying to pull back Park Seung-hi at the Sochi Olympics and pushing a block to an opponent at the Beijing Olympics.



She is also participating in the Winter Asian Games held for the first time in eight years, raising a warning for our national team regarding fouls.



[Fan Kexin/Chinese Short Track National Team: "Since my hometown is in northeastern China, the competition is being held right in front of my house. I hope the short track team can win the first gold medal of the competition."]



Lin Xiaojun, who is well-acquainted with our national team and has the Korean name Im Hyo-jun, is also a target of caution.



Lin Xiaojun stated that winning a gold medal in the relay, which is a team event rather than an individual event, is the most important goal, indicating that a sharp mental battle has already begun.



Ultimately, the only way to secure a clean victory is through overwhelming skill, and it is also necessary to be familiar with the protest regulations for each event, such as short track, where cash must be submitted within a certain time frame in case of a protest.



Amid various challenges, the main body of the South Korean national team departed for Harbin today with the goal of maintaining second place overall.



[Choi Hong-hoon/Head of the Harbin Winter Asian Games National Team: "We are aiming for around 38 to 40 medals with our best efforts. Our goal is to finish second in the overall ranking."]



With preliminary matches already underway, the women's ice hockey team achieved a significant victory, winning 8-0 in their first match against Hong Kong.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



