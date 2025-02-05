News 9

Team Korea heads to Harbin

입력 2025.02.05 (01:40) 수정 2025.02.05 (01:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

At the Harbin Winter Asian Games, our athletes must overcome China's home advantage to maintain their goal of finishing second overall.

With the notorious foul player Fan Kexin and Lin Xiaojun, who has naturalized to China, starting their local adaptation training, fierce competition has already begun.

Moon Young-kyu reports.

[Report]

Fan Kexin is known for her bad tactics, such as trying to pull back Park Seung-hi at the Sochi Olympics and pushing a block to an opponent at the Beijing Olympics.

She is also participating in the Winter Asian Games held for the first time in eight years, raising a warning for our national team regarding fouls.

[Fan Kexin/Chinese Short Track National Team: "Since my hometown is in northeastern China, the competition is being held right in front of my house. I hope the short track team can win the first gold medal of the competition."]

Lin Xiaojun, who is well-acquainted with our national team and has the Korean name Im Hyo-jun, is also a target of caution.

Lin Xiaojun stated that winning a gold medal in the relay, which is a team event rather than an individual event, is the most important goal, indicating that a sharp mental battle has already begun.

Ultimately, the only way to secure a clean victory is through overwhelming skill, and it is also necessary to be familiar with the protest regulations for each event, such as short track, where cash must be submitted within a certain time frame in case of a protest.

Amid various challenges, the main body of the South Korean national team departed for Harbin today with the goal of maintaining second place overall.

[Choi Hong-hoon/Head of the Harbin Winter Asian Games National Team: "We are aiming for around 38 to 40 medals with our best efforts. Our goal is to finish second in the overall ranking."]

With preliminary matches already underway, the women's ice hockey team achieved a significant victory, winning 8-0 in their first match against Hong Kong.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Team Korea heads to Harbin
    • 입력 2025-02-05 01:40:21
    • 수정2025-02-05 01:40:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

At the Harbin Winter Asian Games, our athletes must overcome China's home advantage to maintain their goal of finishing second overall.

With the notorious foul player Fan Kexin and Lin Xiaojun, who has naturalized to China, starting their local adaptation training, fierce competition has already begun.

Moon Young-kyu reports.

[Report]

Fan Kexin is known for her bad tactics, such as trying to pull back Park Seung-hi at the Sochi Olympics and pushing a block to an opponent at the Beijing Olympics.

She is also participating in the Winter Asian Games held for the first time in eight years, raising a warning for our national team regarding fouls.

[Fan Kexin/Chinese Short Track National Team: "Since my hometown is in northeastern China, the competition is being held right in front of my house. I hope the short track team can win the first gold medal of the competition."]

Lin Xiaojun, who is well-acquainted with our national team and has the Korean name Im Hyo-jun, is also a target of caution.

Lin Xiaojun stated that winning a gold medal in the relay, which is a team event rather than an individual event, is the most important goal, indicating that a sharp mental battle has already begun.

Ultimately, the only way to secure a clean victory is through overwhelming skill, and it is also necessary to be familiar with the protest regulations for each event, such as short track, where cash must be submitted within a certain time frame in case of a protest.

Amid various challenges, the main body of the South Korean national team departed for Harbin today with the goal of maintaining second place overall.

[Choi Hong-hoon/Head of the Harbin Winter Asian Games National Team: "We are aiming for around 38 to 40 medals with our best efforts. Our goal is to finish second in the overall ranking."]

With preliminary matches already underway, the women's ice hockey team achieved a significant victory, winning 8-0 in their first match against Hong Kong.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.