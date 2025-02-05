Kim Ha-seong signs deal with Rays

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Tampa Bay Rays have officially announced their contract with Kim Ha-seong.



With both Kim Ha-seong and Tampa Bay having reached a "win-win" deal, Kim has set his sights on a quick return and a World Series championship in the new season.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



After saying goodbye to San Diego Padres with gratitude, Kim Ha-seong made his first interview wearing the Tampa Bay Rays uniform, with a two-year contract worth up to 42.5 billion won.



As the highest-paid player on the team, he mentioned ambitious goals.



[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "I am excited to join Tampa Bay, and I will do my best to prepare and aim for the World Series championship."]



Although the total of 100 million dollars in FA contracts was not reached as previously predicted before his injury, the contract between Kim Ha-seong and Tampa Bay can truly be seen as a 'win-win' for both sides.



For Kim Ha-seong, who chose to re-enter free agency due to a shoulder injury, the opt-out clause provides him with time to prove his health, while Tampa Bay can utilize this motivation from Kim to immediately fill the urgent gap at shortstop.



[Erik Neander/President of Tampa Bay Rays' Baseball Opeartions: "Ha-seong is a player who can help you win in a variery of ways. If you have players that are versatile, it can help you in a lot of ways. You just increase your chances of doing that."]



However, the prerequisite is that Kim must return healthy and show his previous performance. Although he will not be with the team for the opening game, Kim expressed confidence in a return early in the season, stating that his rehabilitation is going smoothly.



[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "I am throwing and starting to hit, so I think I can return by the end of April or early May."]



Kim Ha-seong also mentioned that the temporary home stadium due to the impact of the hurricane is not a problem. Local media have expressed expectations, stating that Kim has the potential to become the best shortstop in Tampa Bay history.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



