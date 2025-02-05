Police save cargo truck driver

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A truck driver who went into shock due to diabetes complications while driving on the highway was saved from a crisis with the help of the police.



The police officer, sensing that something was wrong with the driver during the dangerous driving, responded quickly and was able to prevent a major accident.



Reporter Min Soo-ah has the details.



[Report]



A large truck with its hazard lights on is precariously driving along the shoulder, almost touching the tunnel wall.



Other vehicles are quickly passing the truck in the first lane to avoid it.



The truck seems to be turning towards the driving lane, but then it collides with the tunnel wall again and continues driving.



[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "It seemed like the driver was trying to pull over. He entered the main lane a couple of times, collided with the outer wall, and then hit again while trying to exit. There was a moment when he completely came out and then crashed."]



Ignoring the stop signal from the patrol car that was following with its siren on, the truck continues to move forward.



Sensing something was wrong, the police officer got out of the car and started running towards the truck.



When he knocked on the passenger door of the truck, the rear lights finally turned on, and the vehicle came to a stop.



It turned out that the driver was in a state of shock due to diabetes complications.



Once the situation was under control, the driver was transferred to a nearby hospital.



[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "I wondered if I could stop this and hesitated. But it seemed my body reacted first. The driver didn't realize why he was doing this and was shivering from the cold."]



At that time, large trucks were dangerously speeding on the highway around the fully loaded truck.



Thanks to the quick response of the police officer, a major accident was prevented.



This is KBS News Min Soo-ah.



