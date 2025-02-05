News 9

Police save cargo truck driver

입력 2025.02.05 (01:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A truck driver who went into shock due to diabetes complications while driving on the highway was saved from a crisis with the help of the police.

The police officer, sensing that something was wrong with the driver during the dangerous driving, responded quickly and was able to prevent a major accident.

Reporter Min Soo-ah has the details.

[Report]

A large truck with its hazard lights on is precariously driving along the shoulder, almost touching the tunnel wall.

Other vehicles are quickly passing the truck in the first lane to avoid it.

The truck seems to be turning towards the driving lane, but then it collides with the tunnel wall again and continues driving.

[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "It seemed like the driver was trying to pull over. He entered the main lane a couple of times, collided with the outer wall, and then hit again while trying to exit. There was a moment when he completely came out and then crashed."]

Ignoring the stop signal from the patrol car that was following with its siren on, the truck continues to move forward.

Sensing something was wrong, the police officer got out of the car and started running towards the truck.

When he knocked on the passenger door of the truck, the rear lights finally turned on, and the vehicle came to a stop.

It turned out that the driver was in a state of shock due to diabetes complications.

Once the situation was under control, the driver was transferred to a nearby hospital.

[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "I wondered if I could stop this and hesitated. But it seemed my body reacted first. The driver didn't realize why he was doing this and was shivering from the cold."]

At that time, large trucks were dangerously speeding on the highway around the fully loaded truck.

Thanks to the quick response of the police officer, a major accident was prevented.

This is KBS News Min Soo-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police save cargo truck driver
    • 입력 2025-02-05 01:40:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

A truck driver who went into shock due to diabetes complications while driving on the highway was saved from a crisis with the help of the police.

The police officer, sensing that something was wrong with the driver during the dangerous driving, responded quickly and was able to prevent a major accident.

Reporter Min Soo-ah has the details.

[Report]

A large truck with its hazard lights on is precariously driving along the shoulder, almost touching the tunnel wall.

Other vehicles are quickly passing the truck in the first lane to avoid it.

The truck seems to be turning towards the driving lane, but then it collides with the tunnel wall again and continues driving.

[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "It seemed like the driver was trying to pull over. He entered the main lane a couple of times, collided with the outer wall, and then hit again while trying to exit. There was a moment when he completely came out and then crashed."]

Ignoring the stop signal from the patrol car that was following with its siren on, the truck continues to move forward.

Sensing something was wrong, the police officer got out of the car and started running towards the truck.

When he knocked on the passenger door of the truck, the rear lights finally turned on, and the vehicle came to a stop.

It turned out that the driver was in a state of shock due to diabetes complications.

Once the situation was under control, the driver was transferred to a nearby hospital.

[Hong Hak-ki/Chungbuk Police Highway Patrol: "I wondered if I could stop this and hesitated. But it seemed my body reacted first. The driver didn't realize why he was doing this and was shivering from the cold."]

At that time, large trucks were dangerously speeding on the highway around the fully loaded truck.

Thanks to the quick response of the police officer, a major accident was prevented.

This is KBS News Min Soo-ah.
민수아
민수아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.