K League transfer market heats up

[Anchor]

With the K League's opening approaching, former and current national team players such as Joo Min-kyu, Kim Jin-su, and Song Bum-keun are making significant team transfers, shaking up the landscape.

Who will ultimately come out on top in this heated transfer market?

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

["Daejeon!"]

The transfer of star striker Joo Min-kyu, a two-time top scorer, to Daejeon was the biggest news in the transfer market.

It is exciting to see what results will come from his meeting with coach Hwang Sun-hong, who was a top striker during his playing days.

[Joo Min-kyu/Daejeon: "I believe that coach Hwang Sun-hong has a lot of know-how. I have high expectations, and I am confident that if I absorb that well, I can grow into a better player."]

Seoul has significantly strengthened its attacking power by acquiring speedy Moon Seon-min, active attacking fullback Kim Jin-su, and Jeong Seung-won, who scored double digits last year.

The joint celebration between Moon Seon-min and Lingard is one reason to look forward to the opening.

[Moon Seon-min/Seoul: "I think it will be really fun. Since both Lingard and I need to score, we will work hard to sweat it out until we score."]

The new faces are gradually adapting to coach Kim Gi-dong's intense physical training.

[Kim Jin-su/Seoul: "While smiling, the coach makes us do tough exercises... If (Moon) Seon-min scores 15 goals and (Jeong) Seung-won scores 10 goals, I think we will do well...."]

[Moon Seon-min/Seoul: "We need to show a good performance."]

["FC Seoul fighting!"]

Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, who was part of Jeonbuk's dynasty, dreams of restoring his honor with a return to the team after two years.

He gained confidence with the reunion with his close friend Lee Seung-woo and the appointment of the new head coach, Poyet.

[Song Bum-keun/Jeonbuk: "I hope the 'Oorelle' echoes frequently at Jeonju World Cup Stadium this year. Oorelle! Oorelle! Hey~ Hey~ Hey~ Hey~ Thank you."]

The series of transfers involving former and current national team stars is signaling a change in the K League landscape, adding to fans' excitement.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

