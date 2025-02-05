K League transfer market heats up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the K League's opening approaching, former and current national team players such as Joo Min-kyu, Kim Jin-su, and Song Bum-keun are making significant team transfers, shaking up the landscape.



Who will ultimately come out on top in this heated transfer market?



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



[Report]



["Daejeon!"]



The transfer of star striker Joo Min-kyu, a two-time top scorer, to Daejeon was the biggest news in the transfer market.



It is exciting to see what results will come from his meeting with coach Hwang Sun-hong, who was a top striker during his playing days.



[Joo Min-kyu/Daejeon: "I believe that coach Hwang Sun-hong has a lot of know-how. I have high expectations, and I am confident that if I absorb that well, I can grow into a better player."]



Seoul has significantly strengthened its attacking power by acquiring speedy Moon Seon-min, active attacking fullback Kim Jin-su, and Jeong Seung-won, who scored double digits last year.



The joint celebration between Moon Seon-min and Lingard is one reason to look forward to the opening.



[Moon Seon-min/Seoul: "I think it will be really fun. Since both Lingard and I need to score, we will work hard to sweat it out until we score."]



The new faces are gradually adapting to coach Kim Gi-dong's intense physical training.



[Kim Jin-su/Seoul: "While smiling, the coach makes us do tough exercises... If (Moon) Seon-min scores 15 goals and (Jeong) Seung-won scores 10 goals, I think we will do well...."]



[Moon Seon-min/Seoul: "We need to show a good performance."]



["FC Seoul fighting!"]



Goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, who was part of Jeonbuk's dynasty, dreams of restoring his honor with a return to the team after two years.



He gained confidence with the reunion with his close friend Lee Seung-woo and the appointment of the new head coach, Poyet.



[Song Bum-keun/Jeonbuk: "I hope the 'Oorelle' echoes frequently at Jeonju World Cup Stadium this year. Oorelle! Oorelle! Hey~ Hey~ Hey~ Hey~ Thank you."]



The series of transfers involving former and current national team stars is signaling a change in the K League landscape, adding to fans' excitement.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!