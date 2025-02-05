News 9

Enduring power of literature

입력 2025.02.05 (01:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We live in an era where watching videos on mobile phones is more common than reading books.

However, the power that led author Han Kang to win the Nobel Prize still comes from readers who read books.

In a chaotic time, what does the power of literature mean?

Reporter Yoo Dong-yeop has the story.

[Report]

A bookstore located in Daehak-ro, Seoul.

It sells only poetry books, with no other types of books available.

[Yoo Hee-kyung/Poetry Bookstore Owner/Poet: "(In the middle of the city) The fact that a poetry bookstore has been maintained for 10 years is evidence that Korean poetry readers are alive."]

In an era where short videos are primarily consumed through mobile phones, poetry, a medium that requires slow reading and contemplation, is still connecting people.

[Yoo Hee-kyung/Poetry Bookstore Owner/Poet: "(In an interview with a Japanese newspaper) When I mentioned that some poetry books sell 10,000, 20,000, or even 50,000 and 100,000 copies, they were very surprised."]

Poetry was also the starting point for Han Kang, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature last December.

Han Kang says that the belief that she can connect with readers through her work is the driving force behind her writing.

[Han Kang/Author/Dec. 11, 2024: "If I didn't believe that this language would connect, I don't think I could write a single line."]

As the chaos in society continues to grow, Han Kang emphasized that literature can empower individuals to think for themselves.

[Han Kang/Author/Dec. 6, 2024: "I always think that literature is not something extra for us, but something absolutely necessary."]

Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang is about to release a new novel.

And the readers who led Han Kang to the Nobel Prize.

The 'connection' created by the author and the readers will become a solid foundation for our literature and culture to engage with the world beyond the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This is KBS News, Yoo Dong-yeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Enduring power of literature
    • 입력 2025-02-05 01:43:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

We live in an era where watching videos on mobile phones is more common than reading books.

However, the power that led author Han Kang to win the Nobel Prize still comes from readers who read books.

In a chaotic time, what does the power of literature mean?

Reporter Yoo Dong-yeop has the story.

[Report]

A bookstore located in Daehak-ro, Seoul.

It sells only poetry books, with no other types of books available.

[Yoo Hee-kyung/Poetry Bookstore Owner/Poet: "(In the middle of the city) The fact that a poetry bookstore has been maintained for 10 years is evidence that Korean poetry readers are alive."]

In an era where short videos are primarily consumed through mobile phones, poetry, a medium that requires slow reading and contemplation, is still connecting people.

[Yoo Hee-kyung/Poetry Bookstore Owner/Poet: "(In an interview with a Japanese newspaper) When I mentioned that some poetry books sell 10,000, 20,000, or even 50,000 and 100,000 copies, they were very surprised."]

Poetry was also the starting point for Han Kang, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature last December.

Han Kang says that the belief that she can connect with readers through her work is the driving force behind her writing.

[Han Kang/Author/Dec. 11, 2024: "If I didn't believe that this language would connect, I don't think I could write a single line."]

As the chaos in society continues to grow, Han Kang emphasized that literature can empower individuals to think for themselves.

[Han Kang/Author/Dec. 6, 2024: "I always think that literature is not something extra for us, but something absolutely necessary."]

Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang is about to release a new novel.

And the readers who led Han Kang to the Nobel Prize.

The 'connection' created by the author and the readers will become a solid foundation for our literature and culture to engage with the world beyond the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This is KBS News, Yoo Dong-yeop.
유동엽
유동엽 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 <br>많았다”

윤 “선관위 군 투입 내가 지시”…“엉터리 투표지 많았다”
홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부

홍장원, ‘윤 체포 지시’ 인정…여인형은 증언 거부
곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, <br>의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”

곽종근 “‘인원’ ‘요원’ 혼용, 의원 끌어내란 지시”…여 “민주당이 회유”
전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도

전국이 ‘꽁꽁’…서울 아침 체감온도 영하 19도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.