Former EPL stars shine in ACL

Former Premier League stars playing in the Saudi League have made their presence felt by scoring stunning goals in the AFC Champions League.



This player shook the net with a fantastic bicycle kick after receiving a pass from a teammate.



He is Roberto Firmino, who once formed a formidable attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool.



With a textbook-like bicycle kick, he scored an equalizer for his team.



Additionally, with a brilliant assist that set the stage for a comeback, Firmino is showing outstanding performance even in the Saudi team.



The original prince of the Saudi League, Christiano Ronaldo, also shone in the AFC Champions League.



After successfully converting a penalty kick, he celebrated in his signature style and followed it up with a header to score a multi-goal game.



His incredible jumping ability remains intact even as he ages.



Just a day before his 40th birthday, he celebrated with a delightful goal.



