Former EPL stars shine in ACL
This player shook the net with a fantastic bicycle kick after receiving a pass from a teammate.
He is Roberto Firmino, who once formed a formidable attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool.
With a textbook-like bicycle kick, he scored an equalizer for his team.
Additionally, with a brilliant assist that set the stage for a comeback, Firmino is showing outstanding performance even in the Saudi team.
The original prince of the Saudi League, Christiano Ronaldo, also shone in the AFC Champions League.
After successfully converting a penalty kick, he celebrated in his signature style and followed it up with a header to score a multi-goal game.
His incredible jumping ability remains intact even as he ages.
Just a day before his 40th birthday, he celebrated with a delightful goal.
- 입력 2025-02-05 01:43:31
- 수정2025-02-05 01:43:54
