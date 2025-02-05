News 9

KFA election set for Feb. 26

입력 2025.02.05 (01:47)

The election for the president of the Korea Football Association, which had been repeatedly disrupted and halted due to a court ruling, is set to take place on Feb. 26.

The Korea Football Association held a board meeting and launched a newly formed election management committee.

The management committee announced that the suspended election will be held on Feb. 26.

The qualifications of the three previously registered candidates, Chung Mong-gyu, Huh Jung-moo, and Shin Moon-sun, will be maintained, and the electoral college will be redrawn.

However, candidate Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo demanded changes to the composition of the electoral college, arguing that it is excessively favorable to President Chung Mong-gyu's side.

공지·정정

