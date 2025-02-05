[News Today] YOON ADMITS DEPLOYING TROOPS TO NEC

[LEAD]

During the fifth impeachment hearing held on the 4th, President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed he ordered martial law troops to the National Election Commission. He cited multiple absurd, phony ballots as his reason for the intervention.



[REPORT]

One of the key issues at the impeachment trial is the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.



Appearing as a witness at the fifth hearing, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung admitted that DCC agents were sent to both places.



However, he didn't specify why or what led him to do so, saying only that he had followed an order from his boss, the former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.



He also denied that he had instructed the troops to disconnect and take the entire NEC server.



Yeo In-hyung/ Fmr. Defense Counterintelligence Commander

I know that servers basically take up three or four rooms. So, it doesn't make sense to bring all the servers.



President Yoon Suk Yeol also spoke out.



He admitted to ordering Kim to deploy martial law forces to the NEC, citing election fraud allegations.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

They found numerous absurd, phony ballots. People use the term 'rigged election' differently, but I have always thought that this could be a problem.



This aligns with the prosecution’s findings that Yoon directly ordered troop deployment to the NEC.



However, the president said he didn't know what kind of forces were deployed to the scene.



He claimed that he had believed that troops from the DCC or the Cyber Operations Command were deployed, but later found out that Kim had sent Defense Intelligence Command soldiers.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

Troops could have assumed the minister's martial law orders meant seizing servers. But my order was to see what kind of equipment were operating under which system.



Yoon said he spoke with the former defense minister about martial law around November 29th or 30th of last year.