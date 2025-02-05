[News Today] “ARREST ORDER WAS GIVEN BY YOON”

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won has consistently testified to receiving direct arrest orders from President Yoon Suk Yeol. In the latest hearing, Hong reiterated his testimony.



When emergency martial law was declared, former National Intelligence Service first deputy director Hong Jang-won testified that President Yoon Suk Yeol gave him an order to "round them all up".



Hong gave the same testimony at the Constitutional Court.



Kim Hyun-kwon / National Assembly attorney

Is it true that the president said, "Round them all up. I'll give the NIS investigative powers, so help the counterintelligence command first"?



Hong Jang-won / Former 1st deputy director, NIS

As far as I remember, it's true.



Hong says after receiving the president's order, he had a phone conversation with former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, who read him the list of figures to be arrested and Hong wrote it down.



Yeo says while he did have a phone conversation with Hong he does not remember exactly what it was about.



He also raised suspicion about Hong's testimony.



Yeo In-hyung / Fmr. Defense Counterintelligence Commander

Hong said I told him that the arrest squad was out at 10:40 p.m. But counterintelligence command agents were mobilized about two hours later, at around 1 a.m.



The former commander declined to answer questions about the arrest squad such as whether he received the list of 14 figures to be arrested from the former defense minister.

He only said he would answer the questions at a criminal trial.



However, he admitted to having provided a certain list to police shortly after martial law declaration and that he requested the listed figures be located.



The prosecutors have concluded that Yeo asked former National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho to locate about figures including Lee Jae-myung, Woo Won-shik and Han Dong-hoon because they were subject to arrest.



However, Yeo said although a list was mentioned, the details need further confirmation.



The former commander said he had diligently answered the investigators' questions. However, he refused to give answers to most of the issues that he had already testified about during the prosecutorial investigation.