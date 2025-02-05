News Today

[News Today] “ORDER TO DRAG OUT ‘LAWMAKERS’”

입력 2025.02.05 (15:53)

[LEAD]
The National Assembly hosted the second hearing of the Special Committee for Investigation of Charges of Insurrection yesterday. Former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun firmly denied allegations by ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, clarifying that the directive was to remove 'agents', not 'lawmakers'.

[REPORT]
Former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun met with Democratic Party lawmakers two days after martial law was lifted.

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander (Dec. 6)
The order was to take out 'personnel' or 'agents' from inside parliament.
(You mean lawmakers?) Yes. (Drag out lawmakers from chamber?) Yes.

Former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun earlier claimed that the order was to drag out martial law agents, not lawmakers.

Song Jin-ho / President Yoon's lawyer (Jan. 23)
Rep. Kim Byung-joo changed the word agent to lawmaker, right?

Kim Yong-hyun / Former Minister of Nat'l Defense
Correct.

The two words in Korean have similar pronunciation.

In the latest hearing, Kwak refuted Kim's claim.

He said the words "personnel" and "agents" were used but in reference to lawmakers.

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander
We were talking about the issue of bringing out 707 operational agents when,
at the end, Kim asked whether that referred to lawmakers.

He said there were no agents to be taken out from the National Assembly at the time.

Choo Mi-ae / Parliamentary probe committee (DP)
Only lawmakers were in the chamber, not agents right?

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander
Right, they didn't go in.

Kwak also reiterated that it was a direct order from President Yoon.

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander
The president himself told me via a secure phone that the voting quorum is
not met, so to smash the door and go in.

The People Power Party argued that Kwak could have changed his words and cited intelligence that he was persuaded by the Democratic Party.

Lim Jong-deuk / Parliamentary probe committee (PPP)
Was there talk of recommending you as a whistleblower?

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander I said that I spoke from my own will.

In response, the DP demanded an apology calling such accusation an insult to the military.

