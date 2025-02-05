[News Today] “NK TROOPS NO LONGER SEEN FIGHTING”

입력 2025-02-05 15:53:10 수정 2025-02-05 16:17:32 News Today





[LEAD]

The National Intelligence Service reports that North Korean troops in Russia are reportedly not currently in combat. They're expected to regroup and could soon return to the battlefield with reinforcements.



[REPORT]

About 11,000 North Korean soldiers sent to fight in the Russia-Ukraine War last November were deployed to the Kursk region in Russia.



They suffered heavy casualties and a video of captured North Korean soldiers was released recently.



The National Intelligence Service said the deployed North Korean troops have not been seen in combat since mid-January.



They could have suffered too many losses, but authorities are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.



The New York Times reported earlier that "after months of suffering severe losses, they have been taken off the front line and haven't been seen for about two weeks."



Not familiar with modern warfare, such as drone operation, the troops were reportedly armed inadequately and used as foot soldiers on the front lines. The NIS estimated that more than 3,000 North Korean casualties have occurred so far.



However, it is likely that they haven't withdrawn completely, but rather waiting for backup while receiving additional training.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he obtained intelligence that over 20,000 more North Korean troops were to be sent to Russia.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the recent wintertime exercises of the North Korean military have been different from the past, which could be a sign that they're training for deployment to Russia.



Yang Uk/ Asan Institute for Policy Studies

Given the war situation, it's clear that the deployed NK forces would diminish

very quickly. So, NK could be preparing to send 2nd, 3rd waves of troops.



There is also speculation that Pyongyang will keep sending troops to maintain a close relationship with Moscow.