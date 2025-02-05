[News Today] SWIFT RESPONSE PREVENTS ACCIDENT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A truck driver on the highway suddenly collapsed, losing consciousness. A police patrol car quickly intervened, preventing a major accident.
[REPORT]
On a highway, a large truck with emergency lights blinking is precariously moving along the side of a tunnel.
Other cars quickly veer away and change lanes.
The truck seems to shift direction to get back on the road...
but it hits the tunnel wall again and rumbles on along the side.
Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I thought the truck driver was stepping out for a minute but the truck continuously went back and forth, hitting the outer wall.
It ignores a siren-sounding police car's instruction to stop, which is following the truck at this point.
The officer senses something is off, gets out of the car and runs toward the truck.
As he knocks on the passenger seat door, the rear lamp goes on and only then does the truck come to a stop.
The driver was in fact in a state of shock due to diabetic complications.
The driver was then transported to a nearby hospital.
Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I was hesitant as to whether I could stop the truck but my body reacted first. The driver wasn’t realizing what was happening, was shivering in the cold.
It was a dangerous situation at the time on the expressway as fully loaded trucks were passing by at full speed.
The police officer's swift response helped prevent a major accident from taking place.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SWIFT RESPONSE PREVENTS ACCIDENT
-
- 입력 2025-02-05 15:53:22
- 수정2025-02-05 16:17:25
[LEAD]
A truck driver on the highway suddenly collapsed, losing consciousness. A police patrol car quickly intervened, preventing a major accident.
[REPORT]
On a highway, a large truck with emergency lights blinking is precariously moving along the side of a tunnel.
Other cars quickly veer away and change lanes.
The truck seems to shift direction to get back on the road...
but it hits the tunnel wall again and rumbles on along the side.
Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I thought the truck driver was stepping out for a minute but the truck continuously went back and forth, hitting the outer wall.
It ignores a siren-sounding police car's instruction to stop, which is following the truck at this point.
The officer senses something is off, gets out of the car and runs toward the truck.
As he knocks on the passenger seat door, the rear lamp goes on and only then does the truck come to a stop.
The driver was in fact in a state of shock due to diabetic complications.
The driver was then transported to a nearby hospital.
Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I was hesitant as to whether I could stop the truck but my body reacted first. The driver wasn’t realizing what was happening, was shivering in the cold.
It was a dangerous situation at the time on the expressway as fully loaded trucks were passing by at full speed.
The police officer's swift response helped prevent a major accident from taking place.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.