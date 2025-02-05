News Today

[News Today] SWIFT RESPONSE PREVENTS ACCIDENT

입력 2025.02.05 (15:53) 수정 2025.02.05 (16:17)

[LEAD]
A truck driver on the highway suddenly collapsed, losing consciousness. A police patrol car quickly intervened, preventing a major accident.

[REPORT]
On a highway, a large truck with emergency lights blinking is precariously moving along the side of a tunnel.

Other cars quickly veer away and change lanes.

The truck seems to shift direction to get back on the road...

but it hits the tunnel wall again and rumbles on along the side.

Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I thought the truck driver was stepping out for a minute but the truck continuously went back and forth, hitting the outer wall.

It ignores a siren-sounding police car's instruction to stop, which is following the truck at this point.

The officer senses something is off, gets out of the car and runs toward the truck.

As he knocks on the passenger seat door, the rear lamp goes on and only then does the truck come to a stop.

The driver was in fact in a state of shock due to diabetic complications.

The driver was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Hong Hak-gi / Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency
I was hesitant as to whether I could stop the truck but my body reacted first. The driver wasn’t realizing what was happening, was shivering in the cold.

It was a dangerous situation at the time on the expressway as fully loaded trucks were passing by at full speed.

The police officer's swift response helped prevent a major accident from taking place.

공지·정정

