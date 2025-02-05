[News Today] BLACKPINK JISOO IN ZOMBIE DRAMA

입력 2025-02-05 15:53:27 수정 2025-02-05 16:17:19 News Today





[LEAD]

We now turn to cultural news. Blackpink's Jisoo is returning to acting in a new zombie drama. In another thrilling update, iconic actors Lee Young-ae, Lee Byung-hun, and Song Kang-ho are together again after 25 years. Here's more.



[REPORT]

How can I leave without you? (Go somewhere safe.)



I'm really strong, stronger than you!



Global superstar and Blackpink member Jisoo is back as an actor.



This time she has chosen a zombie drama.



She plays Youngjoo, the lead role that requires a spectrum of acting talent for a range of genres from romance to comedy.



Jisoo / Plays 'Young-joo' in 'Newtopia'

Zombies can be seen as a disaster but the drama tackles it with laughter. The story flows in a colorful way, I would say.



Her co-star is actor Park Jeong-min known for his breakout roles in the movies 'Harbin' and 'One Win.'



Park Jeong-min / Plays 'Jae-yoon'

Many wanted to make a fun, light hearted series. The characters, in whatever

situation, don't act in a seriously emotional way.



A-list screen stars Lee Young-ae, Lee Byung-hun and Song Kang-ho have gathered together after 25 years.



They are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic Korean film 'Joint Security Area' directed by Park Chan-wook, which they starred in.



The three were new faces in Korean cinema back in 2000 when JSA was released, but decades later, they are now household names in Korean pop culture.



The actors reminisced on the JSA film set and also had a chat with audience members.