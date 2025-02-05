Bitterly cold weather continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



How did you spend your day in this extreme cold?



Today (Feb. 5), the temperature in Seoul remained at minus 5 degrees Celsius even during the day.



Our reporter Yeo So-yeon covered the situation in the metropolitan area, where the Arctic cold wave has frozen even the seawater.



[Report]



Citizens bundled up in thick coats and scarves are heading to work.



No matter how tightly they wrap themselves, the biting cold wind is unavoidable.



[Jung Hyun-ji/Geumcheon-gu, Seoul: "Whenever a cold wave warning is issued, we contact each other in our family chat room, telling everyone to dress warmly and be careful of catching a cold."]



The waters off Incheon are covered in ice chunks.



Due to the ongoing cold wave, the seawater has frozen enough for people to walk on it.



Some ferry services have been completely suspended.



[Jung Yoon-mi/Sungbuk-gu, Seoul: "I originally planned to go luge riding, but it seems too cold to do that, so I came to see the sea, not expecting it to be frozen."]



Market vendors are working outdoors, trying to warm their frozen hands.



Although their bodies shrink from the cold, they must continue to do business.



[Jang Seon-geun/Vendor: "When you raise your hands, the cold wind gets into your body, so it’s a bit more difficult."]



[Jang Soo-young/Vendor: "(Customers) are not just fewer; they are not coming at all. So I came out today without any expectations."]



Delivery workers, who have to face the harsh wind on the road, find a shelter to warm up for a moment.



[Hong Min-cheol/Delivery worker: "The perceived temperature is about minus 20 degrees. It feels like my face is going numb. (When I come to the shelter) they give hot packs and other supplies."]



The cold wave that has come despite the arrival of spring has truly frozen the entire nation.



KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



