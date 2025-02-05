News 9

Extreme cold freezes Cheorwon

[Anchor]

In the northernmost region of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, the temperature dropped to minus 22 degrees today (2.5th).

The extreme cold has caused both rivers and fields to freeze, making it difficult for winter migratory birds to find food.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the story.

[Report]

Water cascading from a 20-meter high cliff has frozen solid.

Icicles have formed in every spot where the water flowed, as if time has stopped.

[Jo Min-seok/, Sincheorwon-ri, Cheorwon, Gangwon Province: "It started getting cold again from Monday. Usually, it begins to freeze from the end of December and lasts until early March. If it’s late, it can freeze until the end of March."]

Tourists wrapped themselves up tightly against the biting cold wind blowing through the valley.

On the sheer cliffs, about 150 meters wide, white ice flowers have bloomed.

Even the fast-flowing Han River, which usually doesn’t freeze easily, could not escape the severity of the cold.

This is a walking path created next to the Han River.

As the extreme cold continues, as you can see in the background, the river water has started to freeze.

This morning, the lowest temperature in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, dropped to minus 22.3 degrees.

Even residents who are accustomed to the cold find themselves warming up by the fire several times a day.

[Baek Jong-han/Dongsong-eup, Cheorwon, Gangwon Province: "I have to add wood to the fire a couple of times during the day and twice at night. Otherwise, it’s too cold to bear."]

Migratory birds from Russia are also struggling with this cold wave.

As they have difficulty finding food in the frozen fields, residents have scattered grains in various places.

[Yoo Jong-hyun/Secretary-General of the Cheorwon Crane Management Committee: "Since there is snow and the fields are frozen, the cranes are quite limited in their feeding activities."]

Although the beginning of spring, known as Ipchun, has passed, the northernmost village is still deep in the heart of winter.

This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.

공지·정정

