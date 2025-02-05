News 9

Cold wave-related accidents

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Continuous snowfall and cold waves have led to unfortunate accidents.

A series of car accidents occurred, including a tank truck being skidded on an icy road, and a thawing device exploded while melting frozen pipes, causing the death of a resident.

Ryu Seong-ho reports.

[Report]

A 10-ton tank truck has fallen into a rice paddy.

The back of the vehicle is barely resting on the road.

["It has hit a utility pole."]

The vehicle skidded on the frozen road after the snowfall and crashed into a utility pole.

One driver was injured in this accident and was transported to the hospital.

A passenger car has veered off the road and is stuck in a bush, while two other vehicles are also damaged and stopped on the road.

Three drivers sustained minor injuries from this accident.

The police believe the accident occurred due to the so-called 'black ice' phenomenon, where a thin layer of ice forms on the road.

Metal parts are scattered across the snowy ground in a residential area.

The 'thawing device' that was being used to melt the frozen pipes exploded.

A 64-year-old neighbor, Mr. Jeong, who was helping the equipment operator, was struck by debris and died.

[Kim Jong-hung/Village Head: "Since there were complaints, this person (Mr. Jeong) came and contacted the technician, and while working with the technician, he had the accident."]

The exploded machine was directly manufactured by the equipment operator.

It was supposed to melt the frozen pipes using steam generated by heating water, but it is presumed to have exploded due to a failure in pressure regulation.

The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident against the equipment operator and others as soon as the investigation results are available.

KBS News, Ryu Seong-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cold wave-related accidents
    • 입력 2025-02-05 23:56:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Continuous snowfall and cold waves have led to unfortunate accidents.

A series of car accidents occurred, including a tank truck being skidded on an icy road, and a thawing device exploded while melting frozen pipes, causing the death of a resident.

Ryu Seong-ho reports.

[Report]

A 10-ton tank truck has fallen into a rice paddy.

The back of the vehicle is barely resting on the road.

["It has hit a utility pole."]

The vehicle skidded on the frozen road after the snowfall and crashed into a utility pole.

One driver was injured in this accident and was transported to the hospital.

A passenger car has veered off the road and is stuck in a bush, while two other vehicles are also damaged and stopped on the road.

Three drivers sustained minor injuries from this accident.

The police believe the accident occurred due to the so-called 'black ice' phenomenon, where a thin layer of ice forms on the road.

Metal parts are scattered across the snowy ground in a residential area.

The 'thawing device' that was being used to melt the frozen pipes exploded.

A 64-year-old neighbor, Mr. Jeong, who was helping the equipment operator, was struck by debris and died.

[Kim Jong-hung/Village Head: "Since there were complaints, this person (Mr. Jeong) came and contacted the technician, and while working with the technician, he had the accident."]

The exploded machine was directly manufactured by the equipment operator.

It was supposed to melt the frozen pipes using steam generated by heating water, but it is presumed to have exploded due to a failure in pressure regulation.

The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident against the equipment operator and others as soon as the investigation results are available.

KBS News, Ryu Seong-ho.
류성호
류성호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.