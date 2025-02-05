Cold wave-related accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Continuous snowfall and cold waves have led to unfortunate accidents.



A series of car accidents occurred, including a tank truck being skidded on an icy road, and a thawing device exploded while melting frozen pipes, causing the death of a resident.



Ryu Seong-ho reports.



[Report]



A 10-ton tank truck has fallen into a rice paddy.



The back of the vehicle is barely resting on the road.



["It has hit a utility pole."]



The vehicle skidded on the frozen road after the snowfall and crashed into a utility pole.



One driver was injured in this accident and was transported to the hospital.



A passenger car has veered off the road and is stuck in a bush, while two other vehicles are also damaged and stopped on the road.



Three drivers sustained minor injuries from this accident.



The police believe the accident occurred due to the so-called 'black ice' phenomenon, where a thin layer of ice forms on the road.



Metal parts are scattered across the snowy ground in a residential area.



The 'thawing device' that was being used to melt the frozen pipes exploded.



A 64-year-old neighbor, Mr. Jeong, who was helping the equipment operator, was struck by debris and died.



[Kim Jong-hung/Village Head: "Since there were complaints, this person (Mr. Jeong) came and contacted the technician, and while working with the technician, he had the accident."]



The exploded machine was directly manufactured by the equipment operator.



It was supposed to melt the frozen pipes using steam generated by heating water, but it is presumed to have exploded due to a failure in pressure regulation.



The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident against the equipment operator and others as soon as the investigation results are available.



KBS News, Ryu Seong-ho.



