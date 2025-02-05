Cold wave and snow to continue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This cold wave is quite prolonged.



It is expected to continue until early next week.



Additionally, the snow that mainly fell in Honam and Jeju is forecasted to fall in the metropolitan area and other central regions tomorrow (2.6).



Please be cautious of any damage.



Lee Se-heum, our meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



As the cold wave continues for the third day, citizens are staying indoors, causing concern for merchants.



[Kim Ji-hye/Running a snack shop: "As you can see, it's a bit quiet. When it's too cold, people don't come out."]



[Lim Yi-soon/Running a fruit shop: "I have to keep the heating on. Otherwise, the fruits will freeze. I really hope this cold passes quickly and warm spring comes."]



Contrary to these hopes, the meteorological agency predicts that this cold wave will continue until early next week.



This is due to the influence of the pressure distribution around the Korean Peninsula, which is allowing Arctic cold air to continue to descend.



In Seoul, morning temperatures are expected to remain below minus 10 degrees until Saturday, and it is projected to approach normal levels only by next Tuesday.



With heavy snowfall mainly in Honam and Jeju, snow is also forecasted for the metropolitan area and other regions tomorrow.



[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From Thursday afternoon (2.6), when the wind shifts to the west, there will be significant snowfall in central regions until Friday (2.7)."]



The expected snowfall for tomorrow and the day after (2.7) is 1 to 5 cm in the metropolitan area and 3 to 8 cm in most central regions.



In Jeonbuk and the western coast of Chungnam, where a lot of snow has already fallen, an additional 15 cm or more is expected.



With the combination of the cold wave and snow, many roads are likely to freeze, so caution is advised for road safety.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!