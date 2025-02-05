Kim Yong-hyun backs detained intruders

동영상 고정 취소

Former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently incarcerated, has released a handwritten letter referring to the suspects detained in the violent intrusion of the Seoul Western District Court as "patriotic warriors."



He even deposited prison funds for about 30 of them.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



They break down the court building's doors and shatter the windows.



They even assault the police who are trying to stop them.



So far, more than 60 individuals have been detained in connection with the Seoul Western District Court incident.



However, former Minister Kim Yong-hyun has publicly released a handwritten letter calling these individuals "patriotic warriors."



The letter states, "We must not forget the patriotic spirit and dedication of these individuals," and "The patriotic warriors should be released soon to join the national cause."



He also mentioned that he distributed part of the donations he received as prison funds to over 30 detained suspects.



[Jwa Se-jun/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "This could be seen as an act of inciting or encouraging the neutralization of the court's function by suggesting that their actions were justified, which raises significant legal concerns."]



There are analyses suggesting that former Minister Kim is engaging in a public relations campaign ahead of his formal criminal trial.



[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Calling them patriotic heroes, asking for support, and sending prison funds like this seems to be a kind of political performance."]



Meanwhile, the National Assembly's special committee on the investigation of the insurrection charges visited the Seoul Eastern Detention Center today (2.5) to conduct an on-site investigation of former Minister Kim, but the investigation was canceled as he refused, citing preparation for trial and meetings with his lawyer.



The committee is considering filing a complaint against Kim for violating the National Assembly Testimony and Appraisal Act.



This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.



