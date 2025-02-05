News 9

Dispute over arrest list

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Feb. 4), during the final arguments of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, a dispute arose over allegations regarding instructions to arrest politicians.

There were conflicting testimonies about what the phrase "catch them all" meant and who should be arrested.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

At 10:53 PM, right after the declaration of emergency martial law.

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He stated that the President said, "This time, catch them all," and "I will give you the authority to investigate communist activities, so help and support the counterintelligence agency."

So, what is President Yoon's position?

Although it was right after the martial law was declared, President Yoon claimed that the call was "unrelated to the martial law and was a phone call of encouragement."

He also stated, "I told them to help the counterintelligence agency regarding the arrest of spies," but former Deputy Director Hong said, "There was no mention of spies."

Instead, he mentioned that he "did not receive any information about who should be arrested."

Ultimately, about ten minutes later, at 11:06 PM, Hong had a direct conversation with former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

Hong stated that, during the conversation, former Commander Yeo used the term "arrest team" and listed names.

A note in which former Deputy Director Hong recorded the conversation and the names was also revealed during yesterday's arguments.

This note contains the phrase "request for arrests, location tracking," etc.

Regarding this part, former Commander Yeo refused to testify.

However, he acknowledged that he requested location tracking for a specific list names during a call with Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.

As various testimonies emerge regarding who President Yoon instructed to arrest and what activities the counterintelligence agency undertook, there are now three sessions left for the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial arguments.

Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, another key figure who reportedly heard the list on the night of the emergency martial law, is scheduled to be questioned as a witness on the afternoon of February 13th.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Dispute over arrest list
    • 입력 2025-02-05 23:56:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (Feb. 4), during the final arguments of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, a dispute arose over allegations regarding instructions to arrest politicians.

There were conflicting testimonies about what the phrase "catch them all" meant and who should be arrested.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.

[Report]

At 10:53 PM, right after the declaration of emergency martial law.

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He stated that the President said, "This time, catch them all," and "I will give you the authority to investigate communist activities, so help and support the counterintelligence agency."

So, what is President Yoon's position?

Although it was right after the martial law was declared, President Yoon claimed that the call was "unrelated to the martial law and was a phone call of encouragement."

He also stated, "I told them to help the counterintelligence agency regarding the arrest of spies," but former Deputy Director Hong said, "There was no mention of spies."

Instead, he mentioned that he "did not receive any information about who should be arrested."

Ultimately, about ten minutes later, at 11:06 PM, Hong had a direct conversation with former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

Hong stated that, during the conversation, former Commander Yeo used the term "arrest team" and listed names.

A note in which former Deputy Director Hong recorded the conversation and the names was also revealed during yesterday's arguments.

This note contains the phrase "request for arrests, location tracking," etc.

Regarding this part, former Commander Yeo refused to testify.

However, he acknowledged that he requested location tracking for a specific list names during a call with Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.

As various testimonies emerge regarding who President Yoon instructed to arrest and what activities the counterintelligence agency undertook, there are now three sessions left for the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial arguments.

Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, another key figure who reportedly heard the list on the night of the emergency martial law, is scheduled to be questioned as a witness on the afternoon of February 13th.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.