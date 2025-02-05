Dispute over arrest list

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (Feb. 4), during the final arguments of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, a dispute arose over allegations regarding instructions to arrest politicians.



There were conflicting testimonies about what the phrase "catch them all" meant and who should be arrested.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



At 10:53 PM, right after the declaration of emergency martial law.



Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won received a call from President Yoon Suk Yeol.



He stated that the President said, "This time, catch them all," and "I will give you the authority to investigate communist activities, so help and support the counterintelligence agency."



So, what is President Yoon's position?



Although it was right after the martial law was declared, President Yoon claimed that the call was "unrelated to the martial law and was a phone call of encouragement."



He also stated, "I told them to help the counterintelligence agency regarding the arrest of spies," but former Deputy Director Hong said, "There was no mention of spies."



Instead, he mentioned that he "did not receive any information about who should be arrested."



Ultimately, about ten minutes later, at 11:06 PM, Hong had a direct conversation with former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.



Hong stated that, during the conversation, former Commander Yeo used the term "arrest team" and listed names.



A note in which former Deputy Director Hong recorded the conversation and the names was also revealed during yesterday's arguments.



This note contains the phrase "request for arrests, location tracking," etc.



Regarding this part, former Commander Yeo refused to testify.



However, he acknowledged that he requested location tracking for a specific list names during a call with Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



As various testimonies emerge regarding who President Yoon instructed to arrest and what activities the counterintelligence agency undertook, there are now three sessions left for the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial arguments.



Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, another key figure who reportedly heard the list on the night of the emergency martial law, is scheduled to be questioned as a witness on the afternoon of February 13th.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!