Lee's pragmatism criticized

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the opposition party's 'non-mainstream' presidential candidates are voicing their criticisms against Representative Lee Jae-myung, who has recently shown a rightward shift.

They have raised concerns that this could harm the party's identity and emphasized that Representative Lee should accept criticism.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the details.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung chaired a discussion on semiconductor special laws and trade policies.

He addressed the concerns of businesses in preparation for the tariff policies of the Trump administration's second term.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(In the rapidly changing international economy) I think the most important thing is the opinions of businesses and economic actors on what efficient and quick methods are."]

In response to Lee's series of rightward moves, the party's non-mainstream presidential candidates have expressed concerns about a unipolar party system.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon directly targeted Representative Lee's pragmatism.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor/MBN YouTube/'I Am a Politician': "Pragmatism cannot be a goal or a value. I believe we must clearly maintain the values and philosophy we pursue."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged that criticism from the non-mainstream faction should also be embraced.

[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister/CBS Radio/Kim Hyun-jung's News Show: "(The backbone of the Democratic Party is) inclusiveness, diversity, and democracy. When those things are restored, the overall support for the Democratic Party will rise."]

Kim Kyung-soo, the former governor of South Gyeongsang Province, who demanded Representative Lee apologize tor those who left the party, has applied for reinstatement.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Governor of South Gyeongsang Province/MBC Radio/Kim Jong-bae's Focus: "When the Democratic Party unites, there will inevitably be party members or supporters who fall away in that process. It will be difficult for us to win elections without embracing those individuals."]

There are also observations that the non-mainstream faction could unite around constitutional reform.

The movements of the non-mainstream candidates are becoming more active as they consider whether they can effectively check Representative Lee's unipolar party system.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

