MBC probes weathercaster's death

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

[Anchor]

MBC has begun an investigation into the allegations that the late Oh Yoanna, a former MBC weathercaster, took her own life after being subjected to workplace bullying.

Kwon Tae-sun, the chairman of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, the major shareholder of MBC, expressed her shock at the related reports and stated that she would demand improvements.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.

[Report]

The allegations of workplace bullying against the late Oh Yoanna, an MBC weathercaster, surfaced four months after her death.

Kwon Tae-sun, chairman of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, expressed her shock upon hearing reports that Oh's tragic death was related to workplace bullying, stating that it is regrettable and unfortunate that such issues have arisen at a public broadcaster like MBC.

She also expressed hope that the investigation committee would quickly uncover the truth and stated that she would demand measures to improve the working conditions of freelancers, including weathercasters.

On Feb. 3, MBC formed an investigation committee and began its formal investigation today (2.5) with its first meeting.

The investigation committee has stated that it will confirm the facts meticulously and aims to complete the investigation as quickly and accurately as possible.

They are also discussing the participation of recommended members from the bereaved family.

Previously, to ensure the fairness of the investigation, MBC appointed attorney Chae Yang-hee from the law firm Hyemyung as the chairperson and included two external members in the committee.

Meanwhile, A, a weathercaster at MBC suspected to be one of the perpetrators, has stepped down from a radio program, and a representative from another broadcasting station's entertainment program, where A is appearing, stated that they would decide on A's departure based on the results of the investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

    입력 2025-02-05 23:56:40
