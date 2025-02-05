News 9

Trump's Gaza plan sparks backlash

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

[Anchor]

The residents of Gaza, as well as Arab countries, are strongly opposing President Trump's plan, which overtly favors Israel.

The feasibility of the plan is not highly likely for the U.S., so there are concerns that it may only provoke anti-American sentiment.

This report comes from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.

[Report]

Only the rubble of buildings remains in the Gaza Strip.

Residents depend on water, food, and relief supplies, but they have no intention of leaving.

[Magdy Seidam/Gaza resident: "(Leaving) is impossible. Palestinians firmly believe that the land is theirs."]

The armed faction Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has strongly criticized Trump's plan as forced expulsion.

Egypt and Jordan, which have been identified as potential relocation sites for Gaza residents, also oppose the plan, and Saudi Arabia, the leader of the Arab world, has stated its unconditional opposition to the infringement of Palestinian rights.

[Benjamin Radd/Senior Fellow at UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations: "...nor any agreement in place beforehand or any understanding from other countries aside from Israel, that this is even viable."]

The U.S. government had supported a 'two-state solution' for coexistence between Israel and Palestine, but now Trump's plan represents a blatant pro-Israel stance.

He has also promised large-scale arms supplies to Israel.

These actions contradict Trump's own pledge to advocate isolationism and refrain from engaging in international issues.

The New York Times stated that it has reopened a geopolitical Pandora's box, while the Wall Street Journal warned that controlling contested territories would put the U.S. at the center of the most complex diplomatic conflicts.

There are also concerns that if President Trump's unilateral policies continue, they will act as a catalyst for anti-American sentiment in the Middle East.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

