3 witnesses for Lee to testify

[Anchor]



The second hearing of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, regarding the appeal of the Public Official Election Act violation case, was held today (Feb. 5).



As a dispute arose between the prosecution and Lee's side over the request for a constitutional review submitted to the court yesterday (Feb. 4), the appellate court decided to limit the examination of witnesses to one and a half hours each for a swift hearing.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



In today's trial, Lee Jae-myung's side explained the background of their request for a constitutional review.



They raised concerns about Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act, which stipulates punishment for the public declaration of false facts for the purpose of election.



Lee's side stated, "The 'act' that is subject to punishment under this provision is unclear and overly broad, thus infringing on freedom of expression."



The prosecution countered that the acts subject to punishment are "limited to matters that could influence the fair judgment of voters," and noted that the Constitutional Court has previously ruled that this provision does not violate the principle of clarity.



The appellate court, after hearing both sides' opinions, did not reveal its stance on whether to accept the request.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(If it is dismissed, do you plan to file a constitutional complaint?) The trial will conclude swiftly without any delays."]



The appellate court stated that it would not accept witnesses already examined in the first trial and only selected three individuals from those requested by Lee's side as witnesses.



Additionally, to ensure a swift hearing, the witness examinations scheduled for the 12th and 19th will be conducted for one and a half hours per witness.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



