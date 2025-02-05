3 witnesses for Lee to testify
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The second hearing of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, regarding the appeal of the Public Official Election Act violation case, was held today (Feb. 5).
As a dispute arose between the prosecution and Lee's side over the request for a constitutional review submitted to the court yesterday (Feb. 4), the appellate court decided to limit the examination of witnesses to one and a half hours each for a swift hearing.
Shin Hyun-wook reports.
[Report]
In today's trial, Lee Jae-myung's side explained the background of their request for a constitutional review.
They raised concerns about Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act, which stipulates punishment for the public declaration of false facts for the purpose of election.
Lee's side stated, "The 'act' that is subject to punishment under this provision is unclear and overly broad, thus infringing on freedom of expression."
The prosecution countered that the acts subject to punishment are "limited to matters that could influence the fair judgment of voters," and noted that the Constitutional Court has previously ruled that this provision does not violate the principle of clarity.
The appellate court, after hearing both sides' opinions, did not reveal its stance on whether to accept the request.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(If it is dismissed, do you plan to file a constitutional complaint?) The trial will conclude swiftly without any delays."]
The appellate court stated that it would not accept witnesses already examined in the first trial and only selected three individuals from those requested by Lee's side as witnesses.
Additionally, to ensure a swift hearing, the witness examinations scheduled for the 12th and 19th will be conducted for one and a half hours per witness.
KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- 3 witnesses for Lee to testify
-
- 입력 2025-02-05 23:56:41
The second hearing of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, regarding the appeal of the Public Official Election Act violation case, was held today (Feb. 5).
As a dispute arose between the prosecution and Lee's side over the request for a constitutional review submitted to the court yesterday (Feb. 4), the appellate court decided to limit the examination of witnesses to one and a half hours each for a swift hearing.
Shin Hyun-wook reports.
[Report]
In today's trial, Lee Jae-myung's side explained the background of their request for a constitutional review.
They raised concerns about Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act, which stipulates punishment for the public declaration of false facts for the purpose of election.
Lee's side stated, "The 'act' that is subject to punishment under this provision is unclear and overly broad, thus infringing on freedom of expression."
The prosecution countered that the acts subject to punishment are "limited to matters that could influence the fair judgment of voters," and noted that the Constitutional Court has previously ruled that this provision does not violate the principle of clarity.
The appellate court, after hearing both sides' opinions, did not reveal its stance on whether to accept the request.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(If it is dismissed, do you plan to file a constitutional complaint?) The trial will conclude swiftly without any delays."]
The appellate court stated that it would not accept witnesses already examined in the first trial and only selected three individuals from those requested by Lee's side as witnesses.
Additionally, to ensure a swift hearing, the witness examinations scheduled for the 12th and 19th will be conducted for one and a half hours per witness.
KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
-
-
신현욱 기자 woogi@kbs.co.kr신현욱 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.