History teacher reported to police

[Anchor]



Recently, Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been active in opposing impeachment through YouTube and rallies, has been reported for inciting rebellion.



Jeon Kwang-hoon, a pastor who has already been reported on the same charges, denied allegations of being behind the court invasion incident and claimed that the impeachment was directed by North Korea.



Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Recently, Jeon Han-gil has appeared at rallies opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.



At a rally in Busan on February 1, he made the following statement.



[Jeon Han-gil/Korean history instructor/Feb.1/YouTube 'Jeon Han-gil over Flower': "I will not accept the judgment of unjust justices. The people will sweep through the Constitutional Court."]



In relation to this statement, a civic group reported Jeon to the police today on charges of inciting rebellion.



[Kim Han-me/Representative of the Citizens' Action for Justice: "He has repeatedly engaged in unjust attacks against the constitutional court justices and justified the invasion and violence against the court."]



Jeon responded to KBS, stating that his remark about "sweeping through the Constitutional Court" meant "not violence, but that the demands of the people will sweep in like a typhoon," and called the report "a smear and intimidation tactic."



Jeon Kwang-hoon, who has already been reported for inciting rebellion, denied allegations of inciting the violent court invasion incident at the Seoul Western District Court.



The suspicion grew as two special evangelists from Sarang Jeil Church were arrested by the police for the court invasion, but Pastor Jeon distanced himself from the allegations, asking, "Is the special evangelist someone who can even talk to me?"



He also claimed that the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was directed by North Korea.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "I believe that about 5 million people are moving together with spy forces, and that is why South Korea is now in crisis and President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested."]



Meanwhile, Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the Democratic Party, stated, "I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into those who incite violence and terrorism, including Jeon Kwang-hoon and Jeon Han-gil."



KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



