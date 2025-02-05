News 9

History teacher reported to police

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been active in opposing impeachment through YouTube and rallies, has been reported for inciting rebellion.

Jeon Kwang-hoon, a pastor who has already been reported on the same charges, denied allegations of being behind the court invasion incident and claimed that the impeachment was directed by North Korea.

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Recently, Jeon Han-gil has appeared at rallies opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

At a rally in Busan on February 1, he made the following statement.

[Jeon Han-gil/Korean history instructor/Feb.1/YouTube 'Jeon Han-gil over Flower': "I will not accept the judgment of unjust justices. The people will sweep through the Constitutional Court."]

In relation to this statement, a civic group reported Jeon to the police today on charges of inciting rebellion.

[Kim Han-me/Representative of the Citizens' Action for Justice: "He has repeatedly engaged in unjust attacks against the constitutional court justices and justified the invasion and violence against the court."]

Jeon responded to KBS, stating that his remark about "sweeping through the Constitutional Court" meant "not violence, but that the demands of the people will sweep in like a typhoon," and called the report "a smear and intimidation tactic."

Jeon Kwang-hoon, who has already been reported for inciting rebellion, denied allegations of inciting the violent court invasion incident at the Seoul Western District Court.

The suspicion grew as two special evangelists from Sarang Jeil Church were arrested by the police for the court invasion, but Pastor Jeon distanced himself from the allegations, asking, "Is the special evangelist someone who can even talk to me?"

He also claimed that the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was directed by North Korea.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "I believe that about 5 million people are moving together with spy forces, and that is why South Korea is now in crisis and President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested."]

Meanwhile, Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the Democratic Party, stated, "I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into those who incite violence and terrorism, including Jeon Kwang-hoon and Jeon Han-gil."

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • History teacher reported to police
    • 입력 2025-02-05 23:56:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, Jeon Han-gil, a Korean history instructor who has been active in opposing impeachment through YouTube and rallies, has been reported for inciting rebellion.

Jeon Kwang-hoon, a pastor who has already been reported on the same charges, denied allegations of being behind the court invasion incident and claimed that the impeachment was directed by North Korea.

Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Recently, Jeon Han-gil has appeared at rallies opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

At a rally in Busan on February 1, he made the following statement.

[Jeon Han-gil/Korean history instructor/Feb.1/YouTube 'Jeon Han-gil over Flower': "I will not accept the judgment of unjust justices. The people will sweep through the Constitutional Court."]

In relation to this statement, a civic group reported Jeon to the police today on charges of inciting rebellion.

[Kim Han-me/Representative of the Citizens' Action for Justice: "He has repeatedly engaged in unjust attacks against the constitutional court justices and justified the invasion and violence against the court."]

Jeon responded to KBS, stating that his remark about "sweeping through the Constitutional Court" meant "not violence, but that the demands of the people will sweep in like a typhoon," and called the report "a smear and intimidation tactic."

Jeon Kwang-hoon, who has already been reported for inciting rebellion, denied allegations of inciting the violent court invasion incident at the Seoul Western District Court.

The suspicion grew as two special evangelists from Sarang Jeil Church were arrested by the police for the court invasion, but Pastor Jeon distanced himself from the allegations, asking, "Is the special evangelist someone who can even talk to me?"

He also claimed that the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was directed by North Korea.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "I believe that about 5 million people are moving together with spy forces, and that is why South Korea is now in crisis and President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested."]

Meanwhile, Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the Democratic Party, stated, "I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into those who incite violence and terrorism, including Jeon Kwang-hoon and Jeon Han-gil."

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.