Petition calls to impeach chief justice

[Anchor]

A National Assembly petition demanding the impeachment of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae has been submitted to the Legislative and Judiciary Committee.

Amid political disputes surrounding Acting Chief Justice Moon, the petition surpassed the threshold of 50,000 signatures within two days.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

This is the petition for the impeachment of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae that has been submitted to the National Assembly.

The petition claims that Acting Chief Justice Moon "interprets the law arbitrarily and conducts trials at will." It gathered more than 50,000 signatures in just two days, prompting its referral to the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee.

The committee will then decide whether to bring the matter to the plenary session after going through a subcommittee review.

Previously, in July of last year, the Legislative and Judiciary Committee held a hearing despite opposition from the ruling party after the number of participants in the petition for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol exceeded one million.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee/July 2024: "According to Article 125 of the National Assembly Act, our committee is obligated to report the results of the review to the Speaker within 90 days."]

The responses from the ruling and opposition parties have been mixed.

The People Power Party has repeatedly urged Acting Chief Justice Moon to avoid impeachment trials and resign, but has been cautious in its comments regarding the impeachment.

The Democratic Party criticized the Yoon administration for attempting to impeach Acting Chief Justice Moon through its supporters.

Additionally, other petitions in the National Assembly have surpassed the signature threshold, including one calling for the abolition of early voting to prevent election fraud and another demanding the expulsion of People Power Party floor leader Kwon Seong-dong from the National Assembly.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

