Military's personal info leaked

It has been revealed that the personal information of military officers who underwent discharge evaluations was publicly accessible on the military intranet for several days.



This included sensitive information that individuals would never want to disclose, such as experiences of sexual harassment and a father's gambling issues.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



Documents regarding the discharge evaluations of five-year Army officers.



The document lists the names, ranks, and affiliations of over 140 individuals who were granted discharge and about 40 who were not.



It was uploaded to the military's internal work network on January 31, and the issue is that it was accessible not only to the responsible personnel but also to other units.



The document includes reasons for leaving the military, as well as sensitive personal health information such as episodes of vertigo, and intimate family matters like a father's gambling and a wife's postpartum depression.



Additionally, there are concerns about secondary harm related to medication treatment for a sexual harassment victim.



[Active Duty Officer/Voice Altered: "For those who are re-employed as military civil servants or in similar fields, I worry that if such information is shared, it might lead to disadvantages later."]



For officers whose discharge was denied, reasons such as "70 million won in stock investment debt," "suicide attempts," and "decreased willingness to serve due to martial law" were included.



For those who must continue serving, these are all distressing matters if known by their colleagues.



[Yoo Yong-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "I believe this could undermine the trust of military personnel in the military and have serious negative impacts on national security. The military authorities need to manage this more carefully, such as restricting access to the approval line only."]



The document was only restricted from viewing around the evening of the 3rd.



The military explained that the responsible person uploaded the data after making it confidential, but they are currently investigating how it was made public.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



