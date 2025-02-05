Clash over DP leader's review request

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The conflict between the ruling and opposition parties over the constitutional review request filed by DP Leader Lee is intensifying.



The People Power Party has urged the court to dismiss it, calling it a habitual tactic to delay trials, while the Democratic Party has countered that it is a legitimate exercise of the right to defense.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has harshly criticized it as an overt and habitual trial delay tactic.



They claimed that the intention is to indefinitely delay the second trial ruling to eliminate obstacles to the presidential election campaign.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It is very clear that he wants to eliminate any judicial risks by delaying his trial and speeding up the presidential election..."]



They urged the court to dismiss the request, stating that the Constitutional Court has already unanimously ruled it constitutional.



There were also claims that the reason for submitting a request that is unlikely to be accepted is different.



[Joo Jin-woo/Legal Advisor of the People Power Party: "It is a preliminary step to file a constitutional complaint, so the request for a constitutional review has been made. (If a constitutional complaint is filed) a request for a stay of effect can also be made."]



In response, the Democratic Party argued that the request for a constitutional review is a legitimate exercise of the defendant's right to defense.



They asserted that the case number for the request is separate and that if the court accepts it, it would be a judgment of unconstitutionality without delaying the trial.



[Hwang Jung-a/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "It is a legitimate right of the defendant. And the trial will only be suspended if the court accepts it; it does not automatically stop."]



They urged the ruling party to stop the false agitation, claiming that it is rather trying to divert attention from the delay in the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



However, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged to trust the court and the people and to confront the situation with confidence, while Reform Party member Lee Jun-seok criticized it as the act of a judicial hooligan calling for a game to be stopped, as defeat is certain.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



