News 9

Trump wants to take over Gaza

입력 2025.02.05 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump, who triggered the trade war, has caused another controversy.

This time, he announced that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip and develop it directly.

He said local residents would be relocated to neighboring countries.

First, our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

President Trump's plan was revealed immediately after his first summit of his second term with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

He stated that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas, and maintain ownership for a long time, even after the ceasefire in the Gaza War.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs."]

The Gaza Strip has been devastated by a year-long war between the armed faction Hamas and Israel.

About 2 million Palestinian residents live there.

Trump explained that he would develop the war-torn area to create thousands of jobs.

He also mentioned that U.S. troops would be stationed there if necessary.

He mentioned relocating Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt, as part of a plan to prevent future surprise attacks similar to those in Israel.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. That's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."]

The issues of governance and ownership of the Gaza Strip have been major causes of conflict between Israel and neighboring Arab countries.

Therefore, Trump's plan to own the Gaza Strip is bound to cause significant controversy.

Trump has also decided to apply maximum pressure on Iran, a key player in the anti-American and anti-Israel forces, by blocking oil exports.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump wants to take over Gaza
    • 입력 2025-02-05 23:56:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump, who triggered the trade war, has caused another controversy.

This time, he announced that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip and develop it directly.

He said local residents would be relocated to neighboring countries.

First, our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

President Trump's plan was revealed immediately after his first summit of his second term with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

He stated that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas, and maintain ownership for a long time, even after the ceasefire in the Gaza War.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs."]

The Gaza Strip has been devastated by a year-long war between the armed faction Hamas and Israel.

About 2 million Palestinian residents live there.

Trump explained that he would develop the war-torn area to create thousands of jobs.

He also mentioned that U.S. troops would be stationed there if necessary.

He mentioned relocating Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt, as part of a plan to prevent future surprise attacks similar to those in Israel.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. That's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."]

The issues of governance and ownership of the Gaza Strip have been major causes of conflict between Israel and neighboring Arab countries.

Therefore, Trump's plan to own the Gaza Strip is bound to cause significant controversy.

Trump has also decided to apply maximum pressure on Iran, a key player in the anti-American and anti-Israel forces, by blocking oil exports.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.