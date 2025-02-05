Trump wants to take over Gaza
U.S. President Trump, who triggered the trade war, has caused another controversy.
This time, he announced that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip and develop it directly.
He said local residents would be relocated to neighboring countries.
First, our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.
[Report]
President Trump's plan was revealed immediately after his first summit of his second term with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
He stated that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas, and maintain ownership for a long time, even after the ceasefire in the Gaza War.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs."]
The Gaza Strip has been devastated by a year-long war between the armed faction Hamas and Israel.
About 2 million Palestinian residents live there.
Trump explained that he would develop the war-torn area to create thousands of jobs.
He also mentioned that U.S. troops would be stationed there if necessary.
He mentioned relocating Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt, as part of a plan to prevent future surprise attacks similar to those in Israel.
[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. That's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."]
The issues of governance and ownership of the Gaza Strip have been major causes of conflict between Israel and neighboring Arab countries.
Therefore, Trump's plan to own the Gaza Strip is bound to cause significant controversy.
Trump has also decided to apply maximum pressure on Iran, a key player in the anti-American and anti-Israel forces, by blocking oil exports.
This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
