[Exclusive] Law firm under probe for leak

One of the largest law firms in the country, 'Lee & Ko,' has recently come under investigation by financial authorities regarding securities crimes.



The firm has been identified as the source of a leaked stock tender offer—confidential information that should never have been disclosed.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi In-young.



[Report]



Osstem Implant is a company that manufactures dental implants.



It was listed on the KOSDAQ in 2007 and grew to a market capitalization of around 2 trillion won, but it voluntarily delisted in 2023.



At this time, a 'tender offer' was utilized.



A tender offer is a type of market proposal that states, "I will buy company shares at a specific price."



It is often the case that shares need to be bought at a price higher than the market price for the purchase to go smoothly, and thus it is generally seen as good news for the stock price.



Osstem's tender offer was about 40% higher than the average stock price one month before the announcement.



The background of the rumors that if one knows about the tender offer in advance, they can make a lot of money, has now gone beyond mere rumors.



Financial authorities have uncovered that the information about Osstem's tender offer was leaked and misused for securities crimes.



The source of the information leak was confirmed to be the second-largest law firm in the country, Lee & Ko, according to KBS's investigation.



Two years ago, the firm was responsible for legal advice on Osstem's tender offer.



Numerous documents regarding the tender offer schedule and price were transmitted, and it was found that IT staff accessed the emails of the responsible lawyers.



Two other tender offers besides Osstem's and another paid-in capital increase plan were also leaked in a similar manner.



A total of three employees were involved.



They purchased shares in advance under their own names and those of acquaintances, then sold them around the time of the tender offer announcement, making hundreds of millions to billions of won.



Lee & Ko stated, "We became aware of the information leak during the investigation by financial authorities," and "We have dismissed the involved employees and strengthened our IT security."



It raises questions about whether it was possible to access emails without the cooperation or consent of the lawyers, but Kwangjang emphasized that the lawyers were not involved at all.



Financial authorities have reported the involved employees to the prosecution and are expanding their investigation into other cases where there are indications of prior leaks of tender offer information.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



