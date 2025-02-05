China targets U.S. big tech firms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump is shaking the world with tariffs.



China is raising the level of its counterattack aimed at U.S. big tech companies while looking for opportunities to negotiate.



Canada and Mexico, which have had their tariffs suspended, are fulfilling their promises to the U.S.



Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



Armed Mexican soldiers are disembarking from transport planes in a row.



These troops are set to engage in drug crackdown along the border with the United States.



They fulfilled their promise to the U.S. the very next day after a one-month suspension of tariff imposition.



Canada has also begun to fulfill its promises, including the appointment of a person responsible for cracking down on 'zombie drugs' like fentanyl.



On the other hand, China, faced with additional tariffs, has escalated its counterattacks.



Following the declaration of 10-15% 'retaliatory tariffs', it has directly targeted U.S. big tech companies.



An 'anti-trust' investigation has begun against Google and Nvidia, and there are indications that Intel may also be included in the targets.



[Gary Ng/Natixis Chief Economist: "If this actually further escalates, it is really about the question on whether U.S. firms can continue to sell services expecially related to technology into China."]



However, President Trump has taken a stance of 'no rush'.



Just as he postponed the imposition of tariffs right after speaking with the leaders of Mexico and Canada, he seemed ready to negotiate with Chinese President Xi Jinping but now says there is no need to hurry.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We will speak at the appropriate time. I'm in no rush. I'm in no rush."]



The ongoing U.S.-China 'tariff war' is interpreted as a 'push and pull' and a struggle for initiative, ultimately aimed at negotiations.



The implementation date of the 'retaliatory tariffs' declared by China is next week.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that what is needed now is not a tariff increase but negotiations.



KBS News, Kim Hyo-shin.



