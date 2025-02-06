Caution against DeepSeek usage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid controversy over excessive data collection by the DeepSeek AI developed by China, government departments in the fields of diplomacy and trade have blocked access to DeepSeek.



This measure comes amid concerns that sensitive business information could be leaked through generative AI.



We connect to our reporter for more details.



Reporter Lee Seung-cheol, it was just reported as breaking news; when did the access get blocked?



[Report]



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced today (2.5) that they have restricted access to DeepSeek from computers that can connect externally based on their own judgment.



These departments commonly handle a lot of sensitive confidential information in the fields of diplomacy and trade.



Prior to this, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent a notice yesterday to central government departments and 17 metropolitan local governments requesting caution in the use of generative AI such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT.



The notice reportedly contained a message urging to refrain from inputting personal information into generative AI and not to unconditionally trust the results produced by generative AI.



However, the notice did not specifically mention that the use of only DeepSeek should be restricted.



The access block is said to be based on individual judgments of each department.



DeepSeek has faced criticism for excessively collecting user information during its AI training process.



Several countries, including Australia, Japan, and Taiwan, have begun to regulate the use of DeepSeek.



Previously, the Personal Information Protection Commission sent an inquiry to the headquarters of DeepSeek in China, requesting confirmation of the items and procedures for personal information collection, as well as methods of processing and storage.



The DeepSeek headquarters has not yet responded to the Personal Information Protection Commission.



In the private sector, including domestic companies, there have been a series of cases banning the use of DeepSeek.



Kakao, which recently announced an official partnership with OpenAI, has notified its employees that "the use of DeepSeek for internal business purposes is prohibited."



Kakao's ban on using DeepSeek is the first case among large domestic information technology companies.



LG Uplus has also announced an information security notice regarding the prohibition of DeepSeek usage.



This has been reported from the Economic Desk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!