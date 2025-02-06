News 9

Caution against DeepSeek usage

입력 2025.02.06 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid controversy over excessive data collection by the DeepSeek AI developed by China, government departments in the fields of diplomacy and trade have blocked access to DeepSeek.

This measure comes amid concerns that sensitive business information could be leaked through generative AI.

We connect to our reporter for more details.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol, it was just reported as breaking news; when did the access get blocked?

[Report]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced today (2.5) that they have restricted access to DeepSeek from computers that can connect externally based on their own judgment.

These departments commonly handle a lot of sensitive confidential information in the fields of diplomacy and trade.

Prior to this, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent a notice yesterday to central government departments and 17 metropolitan local governments requesting caution in the use of generative AI such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

The notice reportedly contained a message urging to refrain from inputting personal information into generative AI and not to unconditionally trust the results produced by generative AI.

However, the notice did not specifically mention that the use of only DeepSeek should be restricted.

The access block is said to be based on individual judgments of each department.

DeepSeek has faced criticism for excessively collecting user information during its AI training process.

Several countries, including Australia, Japan, and Taiwan, have begun to regulate the use of DeepSeek.

Previously, the Personal Information Protection Commission sent an inquiry to the headquarters of DeepSeek in China, requesting confirmation of the items and procedures for personal information collection, as well as methods of processing and storage.

The DeepSeek headquarters has not yet responded to the Personal Information Protection Commission.

In the private sector, including domestic companies, there have been a series of cases banning the use of DeepSeek.

Kakao, which recently announced an official partnership with OpenAI, has notified its employees that "the use of DeepSeek for internal business purposes is prohibited."

Kakao's ban on using DeepSeek is the first case among large domestic information technology companies.

LG Uplus has also announced an information security notice regarding the prohibition of DeepSeek usage.

This has been reported from the Economic Desk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Caution against DeepSeek usage
    • 입력 2025-02-06 00:57:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid controversy over excessive data collection by the DeepSeek AI developed by China, government departments in the fields of diplomacy and trade have blocked access to DeepSeek.

This measure comes amid concerns that sensitive business information could be leaked through generative AI.

We connect to our reporter for more details.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol, it was just reported as breaking news; when did the access get blocked?

[Report]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced today (2.5) that they have restricted access to DeepSeek from computers that can connect externally based on their own judgment.

These departments commonly handle a lot of sensitive confidential information in the fields of diplomacy and trade.

Prior to this, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent a notice yesterday to central government departments and 17 metropolitan local governments requesting caution in the use of generative AI such as DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

The notice reportedly contained a message urging to refrain from inputting personal information into generative AI and not to unconditionally trust the results produced by generative AI.

However, the notice did not specifically mention that the use of only DeepSeek should be restricted.

The access block is said to be based on individual judgments of each department.

DeepSeek has faced criticism for excessively collecting user information during its AI training process.

Several countries, including Australia, Japan, and Taiwan, have begun to regulate the use of DeepSeek.

Previously, the Personal Information Protection Commission sent an inquiry to the headquarters of DeepSeek in China, requesting confirmation of the items and procedures for personal information collection, as well as methods of processing and storage.

The DeepSeek headquarters has not yet responded to the Personal Information Protection Commission.

In the private sector, including domestic companies, there have been a series of cases banning the use of DeepSeek.

Kakao, which recently announced an official partnership with OpenAI, has notified its employees that "the use of DeepSeek for internal business purposes is prohibited."

Kakao's ban on using DeepSeek is the first case among large domestic information technology companies.

LG Uplus has also announced an information security notice regarding the prohibition of DeepSeek usage.

This has been reported from the Economic Desk.
이승철
이승철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.