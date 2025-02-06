News 9

Deadly shooting in Sweden

입력 2025.02.06 (00:57)

[Anchor]

A mass shooting occurred in broad daylight at an educational facility in Sweden, resulting in 11 deaths so far.

The facility provides education for adults and immigrants, and the suspect died at the scene.

This is Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

A group of people rushes out into the street.

Gunshots can be heard in the background.

[Witness: "Oh my God, it's gunfire! People are screaming!"]

Students hid under their desks.

Around 12:30 PM local time on Feb. 4, someone opened fire at an adult education facility in Örebro, southern Sweden.

This facility provides secondary education for adults and teaches Swedish to immigrants.

[Marwa/Witness: "The man next to me was shot in the shoulder. He was bleeding a lot. When I looked back, I saw three people on the floor bleeding. Everyone was in shock. People were shouting, 'Get out! Get out!'"]

As a result of this incident, 11 people have died and 6 have been hospitalized.

The suspect died at the scene, but police have stated that no links to terrorism or organized crime have been confirmed so far.

Local media reported that the 35-year-old suspect was unemployed and had a hunting license.

Sweden has a high rate of gun ownership for hunting, and authorities have been focusing on cracking down on illegal firearms recently.

[Ulf Kristersson/Swedish Prime Minister: "Today we witnessed brutal and deadly violence against completely innocent people. This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history."]

Swedish society is in shock over the fact that this indiscriminate shooting occurred, especially in a school setting.

Calls for the government to implement safety measures are growing louder.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

