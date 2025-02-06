Parental leave out of reach for SMEs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The systems such as childbirth incentives and parental leave are still distant stories for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Many employees in SMEs are still voicing that they cannot freely use parental leave.



Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.



[Report]



Yoo Dong-hoon, who works at a software development company, returned to work after fully utilizing the legal parental leave period of one year.



[Yoo Dong-hoon/Used parental leave for 1 year: "I was very worried before using it. I wondered if it would be okay to take it. I felt sorry for my team members since I am a team leader."]



Among the 160 employees at this company, more than 10 have taken parental leave in the past five years.



This was thanks to the company atmosphere.



[Lee Seung-hyun/Used parental leave for 3 months: "The overall atmosphere among colleagues is supportive, and there is a feeling that I can do a little more."]



[Kim Byeong-soo/CEO: "(If an employee leaves) because we couldn't offer a short period of parental leave, it would result in more loss than gain for the company."]



However, the situation is different for many SMEs.



"Even if needed, I cannot use parental leave at all."



22% of employees working in companies with fewer than 10 people responded this way, showing a significant difference compared to the mere 2% in large companies, where the use of parental leave was less restricted.



The most cited reason was 'increased workload for colleagues.'



[Mr. Kim/SME worker: "When someone goes on parental leave and there are personnel changes, during gatherings, they make jokes like, 'That's why we used to say we wouldn't hire women,' with a nuance of humor."]



Four out of five workers are in SMEs.



Although the parental leave rate in SMEs has been gradually increasing each year, more support and a change in perception seem necessary.



KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



