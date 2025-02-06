S. Korea stuns China in comeback

동영상 고정 취소

The ice hockey national team staged a dramatic comeback at the Harbin Asian Winter Games, overturning a 3-point deficit against the host country, China.



The national team struggled against China's momentum, falling behind 4 to 1, trailing by three goals.



Despite the rough play from the home team of the Chinese players, our national team did not back down.



Ahn Jin-hui connected a brilliant pass from Lee Chong-min to signal the start of the counterattack, and Kim Sang-yeop scored consecutive goals to change the momentum.



The match went into overtime! With just over 50 seconds remaining, Lee Chong-min broke through the Chinese defense, followed by captain Kim Sang-wook scoring the game-winning golden goal, completing the incredible comeback and overcoming China.



