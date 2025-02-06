K League coaches predict winner

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the opening of the K League, four teams participating in the AFC Champions League gathered first to declare their intentions for the new season.



Which team did the coaches of Ulsan, Pohang, Gwangju, and Jeonbuk predict as the favorites to win the K League?



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.



[Report]



The coaches of the K League, just before the opening, named the 'defending champion' Ulsan as the strongest candidate for the championship.



[Park Tae-ha/Pohang Coach: "I think Ulsan, the champion from last season, is the strongest candidate."]



[Lee Jung-hyo/Gwangju Coach: "I think Seoul and then Ulsan will be in the running for the championship."]



Last year, Coach Kim Pan-gon, who advocated the so-called 'strengthening of royal authority' and built the Ulsan dynasty, has confidently claimed a ruthless fourth consecutive championship after acquiring key players Lee Hee-gyun and Heo Yool from Gwangju, making the team younger.



[Kim Pan-gon/Ulsan Coach: "We trained very well in a good environment, and during the recruitment process, a bit sorry to Coach Lee Jung-hyo, but I think we gathered really good players, and the domestic recruitment went well..."]



Naturally, attention is drawn to Ulsan's confidence, and the 'traditional powerhouse' Jeonbuk is also in the spotlight.



Jeonbuk's former coach, who faced relegation last season and lost face, received a playful tip from Gwangju's Lee Jung-hyo.



[Lee Jung-hyo/Gwangju Coach: "Don't try to beat Gwangju; if you beat Seoul, Pohang, Ulsan, Jeju, and Daejeon, you'll be closer to winning. When you play against these teams, really give it your 200%..."]



With Ulsan and Seoul being considered the top two, it remains to be seen which team will emerge as the new dark horse. The K League 1 will kick off its grand journey starting with the match between Pohang and Daejeon on Feb. 15.



This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.



