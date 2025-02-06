News 9

Thousands flee Santorini amid quakes

입력 2025.02.06 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the area of Santorini, Greece, which is famous as a global tourist destination, over 500 earthquakes have occurred in the past few days.

Amid fears of a larger earthquake, residents are hastily leaving the island.

This is a report by correspondent An Da-young.

[Report]

Santorini, known for its white walls and blue-roofed houses perched on steep cliffs.

Here, a mass exodus of residents is underway.

This is due to the ongoing earthquakes in the waters near the island since Feb. 1.

In the last four days, more than 550 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher, with a maximum of 4.8, have occurred.

[Francesca Pauli/Santorini Resident: "We are leaving because we feel an extreme fear of not knowing what will happen. We have been eating and sleeping in our cars, but we can no longer endure it."]

All schools on the island have temporarily closed, and restaurants and shops have also shut their doors.

The flow of tourists, which reaches 3.4 million annually, has also come to a halt.

The area in front of travel agencies and the port is crowded with people trying to leave the island.

Already, more than 7,000 residents, over one-third of the total population, have left the island, and that number is expected to rise.

[Dori/Santorini Resident: "Everything is closed. No one is working right now. The entire island is empty."]

Santorini is a seismically active area; in 1956, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake resulted in the deaths of over 50 people.

However, it is rare to experience hundreds of earthquakes in just a few days like this.

Greek scientists warn that the earthquakes could continue for several weeks, but they still say the likelihood of a magnitude 6.0 or higher earthquake occurring remains low.

Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News' An Da-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Thousands flee Santorini amid quakes
    • 입력 2025-02-06 00:57:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the area of Santorini, Greece, which is famous as a global tourist destination, over 500 earthquakes have occurred in the past few days.

Amid fears of a larger earthquake, residents are hastily leaving the island.

This is a report by correspondent An Da-young.

[Report]

Santorini, known for its white walls and blue-roofed houses perched on steep cliffs.

Here, a mass exodus of residents is underway.

This is due to the ongoing earthquakes in the waters near the island since Feb. 1.

In the last four days, more than 550 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher, with a maximum of 4.8, have occurred.

[Francesca Pauli/Santorini Resident: "We are leaving because we feel an extreme fear of not knowing what will happen. We have been eating and sleeping in our cars, but we can no longer endure it."]

All schools on the island have temporarily closed, and restaurants and shops have also shut their doors.

The flow of tourists, which reaches 3.4 million annually, has also come to a halt.

The area in front of travel agencies and the port is crowded with people trying to leave the island.

Already, more than 7,000 residents, over one-third of the total population, have left the island, and that number is expected to rise.

[Dori/Santorini Resident: "Everything is closed. No one is working right now. The entire island is empty."]

Santorini is a seismically active area; in 1956, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake resulted in the deaths of over 50 people.

However, it is rare to experience hundreds of earthquakes in just a few days like this.

Greek scientists warn that the earthquakes could continue for several weeks, but they still say the likelihood of a magnitude 6.0 or higher earthquake occurring remains low.

Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News' An Da-young.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…<br>“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”

외교·국방·산업부, 딥시크 접속 차단…“생성형 AI 사용 유의 요청”
북극 한파에 칼바람까지…<br>몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’

북극 한파에 칼바람까지…몸도 마음도 ‘꽁꽁’
진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 <br>의혹’

진술로 본 ‘정치인 체포 지시 의혹’
이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ <br>두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택

이재명 ‘위헌심판 제청 신청’ 두고 공방…증인은 3명만 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.